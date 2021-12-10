🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — There have been jury trials at the Luzerne County Courthouse during the coronavirus pandemic, with several ending after a few days while two recent homicide trials were resolved within two weeks.

Preparing for a death penalty trial is another undertaking.

Judge Tina Polachek Gartley said she will do everything she can to protect jurors for the upcoming trial of Anthony Spudis, 39, accused with killing 97-year-old Gertrude Price during a burglary of her Nanticoke home on Thanksgiving night in 2013.

Spudis’ trial is expected to begin in February.

Deputy Assistant District Attorney Dan Zola, Assistant District Attorney Gerry Scott and state deputy attorney general Michelle Ann Hardick are seeking the death penalty for Spudis, if convicted of first-degree murder.

Death penalty trials differ than a homicide trial and are routinely longer in length.

Jury selection for Spudis is expected to take up to two weeks with the trial itself lasting three weeks. If Spudis is convicted of first degree murder, a penalty phase occurs that could last a week.

During what was called a logistical hearing Thursday morning to discuss safety precautions, Gartley said she will declare a mistrial if a juror test positive for coronavirus.

Instead of face masks, Gartley said jurors will be required to wear face shields including Spudis while inside the courthouse. And, Gartley noted, since the courthouse does not require social distancing at this time, jurors will be sitting next to each other in the jury box.

A concern raised by Spudis’ attorneys, Brian Scott Gaglione and Robert Allen Saurman, is the rising number of positive COVID cases in Luzerne County, the highly contagious Omicron variant and families gathering for the holiday season.

Gartley said she is concerned about jurors with children in school and the possibility of their child testing positive for COVID. Naturally, she said, the juror of the child will face a stressful situation of wanting to stay home.

“We are living in unprecedented times,” Gartley said, noting there has not been a trial expected to last up to six weeks during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I do not know of a six-week trial during COVID,” Gartley said.

Saurman requested another continuance of the trial to wait and see how the Omicron variant impacts COVID cases after the holiday season. He suggested having the trial held in March and April.

On the other hand, Zola said he is comfortable with the safety plan put in place by Gartley.

“We are ready to proceed with this case,” Zola said.

Gartley said as of now, the trial will begin in February but she will entertain delaying until March and April.