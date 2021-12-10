🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police arrested Alfred Pennino, 39, after they say he stabbed another man near Public Square on Thursday.

Police responded to the area of 19 N. Main St. for a man who had been stabbed just before 3:30 p.m.

Pennino was found in the area and allegedly was in possession of multiple knives.

Court records say Pennino, of Wilkes-Barre, is facing charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.