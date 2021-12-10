🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Friday showed Luzerne County with 295 new cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths. The county’s death count is at 1,008.

The county’s total cases are now at 48,230 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 26,552 cases and 565 deaths; Monroe County has 22,888 cases and 394 deaths.

The Department of Health on Friday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 11,628 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide cumulative total to 1,818,299.

Vaccination highlights

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

State urges residents to get flu

vaccine as the season intensifies

Pennsylvania Department of Health officials Friday announced that as of Dec. 7, there have been 5,036 laboratory-confirmed flu cases and two flu-associated deaths statewide. As flu season intensifies, the department urges Pennsylvanians to get their flu vaccine today if they have not already done so.

Flu activity is high across the commonwealth. There are flu cases in 65 of the 67 counties. Influenza A and B have been identified by laboratory testing. Influenza-Like Illness (ILI), experiencing symptoms of fever and cough or sore throat, has increased slightly since last week. While flu seasons vary and more people are getting tested more frequently as COVID-19 symptoms can be like flu symptoms, this week’s report is higher than this same week last year and even higher when compared to this same week in 2019. At this time, it is still below the state epidemic threshold. There have been two deaths, both in the 65+ age group, reported in Pennsylvania during the current flu season thus far.

The vaccines are available as a flu shot for anyone six months or older and as a flu shot or nasal spray for anyone two or older. Flu vaccines are available at your doctor’s office, pharmacy, local walk-in clinic or grocery store. COVID-19 and flu vaccines can be received at the same time. For a list of flu vaccination clinics in Pennsylvania, click here.

