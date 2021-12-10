🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski Friday said the safety of all in the community, county and commonwealth remains a top priority.

Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre, announced that three grants to support public safety in his district, as well as Luzerne County, will be receiving a total of $517,835 in grant funds from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

“And this grant funding brings us closer to realizing that goal,” Pashinski said.

The statewide grant program is dedicated to breaking cycles of violence and substance abuse in communities across the commonwealth. The grant awards for Luzerne County include:

• $375,000 from the STOP Violence Against Women Formula Grant Program was approved by the Office of Victims’ Services for the Luzerne County chief executive to continue a cross-system, collaborative response to reduce violence against women (VAW) crimes in the county.

• $95,835 in Opioid Misuse Prevention Funds was approved by the Office of Justice Programs for Luzerne County commissioners to hire a full-time certified Spanish interpreter for the County Drug Treatment Court participants.

• $47,000 in Children’s Advisory Center funds was approved by Children’s Advocacy Center Advisory Committee to help the Luzerne County Child Advocacy Center (LCCAC) maintain the full-time position of the current executive director.

“Each of these grants will help protect some of the most vulnerable among us — including children, women facing domestic violence, and those individuals trying to stop the cycle of opioid use disorder,” Pashinski said. “Thank you and congratulations to everyone involved in these critical programs designed to protect our residents across Luzerne County.”

The grants are part of a package awarded to similar programs statewide.

More information about the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency is available at www.pccd.pa.gov.

