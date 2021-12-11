🔊 Listen to this

Amid a COVID-19 surge that is posting hundreds of new cases a day county-wide, the Hazleton ZIP code of 18201 — the original hot spot when the pandemic hit Luzerne County in the spring of 2020 — returned as the hot spot this week. The state reported 183 new cases from last Friday through this Friday, easily outdistancing any of the other 40 codes all or partly in Luzerne County tracked by the Times Leader.

Second-place this week belonged to the Bloomsburg code of 17815, overwhelmingly in Columbia County with only a small bit jutting into rural southern Luzerne County, with 150 new cases. The Wilkes-Barre Area code of 18702 — entirely within the county and routinely at or near the top of the list in new cases, reported 139 cases.

Two other codes had more than 100 cases: Berwick’s 18603 reported 109 cases, while Kingston’s 18704 had 101. Only 1 other code reported more than 65 cases, Wilkes-Barre’s 18705, with 83.

Five codes reported new cases in the low 60s: The Dallas code of 18612, the Nanticoke code of 18634, the Mountain Top code of 18707, the Pittston code of 18640 and the Wilkes-Barre code of 18706. Of the remaining codes, all were below 50 cases and 11 were below 10, with the Rock Glen code of 18246 the only one reporting no new cases.

