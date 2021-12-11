🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Police arrested two New Jersey men on theft charges relating to scamming the elderly after they were caught in a sting involving the U.S. Postal Service on Friday.

According to a post on the Wilkes-Barre Police Department Facebook page, Melvin Roberto Guteirrez-Alvarez of Jersey City, N.J. and Luis Ramirez-Tavarez of Patterson, N.J. were caught in the act after police received a tip from a potential victim’s relative.

The victim, a 93-year old from New York state, was contacted by a woman pretending to be a granddaughter. The woman stated she had been arrested on DUI charges, suffered injuries and needed several thousand dollars to post bail. She continued on, telling the victim to get the money and send it by mail to a Wilkes-Barre residence on Brown Street.

Upon receiving the tip from the relative, investigators determined the house to be vacant. After verifying all of the presented evidence, police contacted USPS for assistance in intercepting the money.

In conjunction with USPS, a delivery of the cash was staged at the Brown Street address. Observing investigators saw the aforementioned defendants approach, and, after waiting for the delivery person to leave, they took the package from the porch. At this time, police took the two men into custody without incident.

The men were arraigned and lodged at Luzerne County Correctional Facility on Friday awaiting further court action.