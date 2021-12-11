🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The need for Luzerne County Court Appointed Special Advocates who help children through the legal system was made instantly clear Friday. County Judge Jennifer Rogers swore in four new volunteers, then immediately inked orders assigning three of them to cases.

She confidently predicted the fourth would be assigned a case very quickly.

“It’s only a dream right now that every single child in foster care has a CASA representative,” Rogers said. “But it is the goal.”

CASA provides a volunteer to help an abused or neglected child who enters the legal system, staying with the same client from beginning to end. It requires nine weeks of training and a lot of time commitment after that, Rogers conceded, but the rewards form helping those children more than make up for the effort.

“We have four more members of the community stepping up and saying ‘I’ll do it’,” she said. “I promise you that whatever brought you to CASA will keep you here.”

CASA Program Director Brennan Morell echoed the promise. “You are going to get more out of it than what you put in.”

Mary Kay Pivovarnik noted it was her first such ceremony as executive director — she was named to the top post less than a month ago — before thanking the volunteers for all the time they put into the effort so far, and the time they will spend handling cases.

She struck a seasonal theme by talking of “gifts,” as in the gift of time and support CASA volunteers provide, “a gift to the children that they will keep for the rest of their lives,” and “a gift to yourself that will change you forever.”

Participating remotely through a computer link, CASA Board of Directors President Cheryl Connolly also thanked the volunteers. “You have risen to the challenge and said ‘I want to help these children.’”

Rogers offered — and the volunteers agreed — to do the swearing in with ample social distance, allowing them to remove their masks for the event.The judge sat at her bench while each advocate stood comfortably apart from her and everyone else in the room.

The four women sworn in were Carol Fahnestock, Meghan Kosek, Andrea O’Neill and Katie Parsons.

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish