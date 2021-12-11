🔊 Listen to this

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation advised motorists of a lane restriction for patching on Interstate 80 eastbound Saturday in Luzerne County.

The lane restriction will be in place from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. between Exit 262 for Mountaintop/Hazleton and Exit 273 for White Haven/Freeland.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA is free and available 24 hours a day. It provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming counties at www.penndot.gov/District4.

— Staff Report