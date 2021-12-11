🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Construction workers used a concrete boom pump to reach into Laurel Run for their pour Friday on the Scott Street bridge project in the Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre.

The bridge abutments and paved stream bed sustained damage when the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida drenched the region on Sept. 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation closed the bridge the next day. PennDOT, which maintains the bridge and Scott Street, awarded a $406,000 contract to Fabcor Inc. of Jessup to repair the sections eroded by the fast moving water from the storm. The contractor redirected the stream into large plastic pipes so forms could be built and rebar put in place to reinforce the concrete to be poured.

PennDOT expected the project to last at least until year’s end. Scott Street remains closed between Mill and Oliver streets. It is open to local traffic.