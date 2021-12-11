🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Traffic lights at busy intersections throughout the city likely will be affected by utility work next week.

The city said work by PPL Electric Utilities will be working on electrical lines and likely disrupt service. If possible, motorists should avoid the following areas:

• North Franklin and West Union streets from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday – alternate date Tuesday.

• West Union and North River streets from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday – alternate date Tuesday.

• Hazle Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday – alternate date Wednesday.

• East Ross and South Washington streets from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday – alternate date Wednesday.

— Staff Report