🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Saturday showed Luzerne County with 296 new cases of COVID-19 and six new deaths. The county’s death count is at 1,014.

The county’s total cases are now at 48,526 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 26,762 cases and 567 deaths; Monroe County has 23,091 cases and 396 deaths.

The Department of Health on Saturday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 11,052 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide cumulative total to 1,829,351.

Vaccination highlights

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Free drive-up testing sites

The Department of Health today announced that free outdoor drive-up COVID-19 testing sites are open for the public in Berks, Centre, Clinton, Jefferson, Luzerne and McKean Counties.

“The fight against COVID-19 is not over as highly contagious variants continue spreading,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. “Testing is the best way to identify and help stop the spread of the virus. We continue to work with partners across the state ensuring the consistent accessibility of COVID-19 testing.”

The sites are available through a partnership with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare (AMI).

Luzerne County

• Testing is available Monday through Friday from Dec. 13 – 22 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at the South Main Plaza, 400 South Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA, 18701.

The testing sites are open to anyone who feels they need a test. It is important that even people with no symptoms who have tested positive isolate to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Up to 450 people can be tested per day at each site. Mid-nasal passage swab PCR tests will be performed. Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is completely free. No appointment is necessary. Testing is open to individuals from any county who are ages 3 and older. Individuals do not need to be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested.

Patients are encouraged to bring a photo-ID, but ID is not required to be tested. Registration will also be completed on-site.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.