WILKES-BARRE — A new team, focused on revitalizing downtown while unifying and inspiring local children and the community as a whole, is hard at work, staying “beezy” with promotions and fundraising through the winter, for a unique art installation in the springtime.

Team Beezy, as they’re calling themselves, is working through Leadership Northeast and in conjunction with the Diamond City Partnership on quite an array of projects, all leading up to a unique 3D sculpture to be installed at Midtown Village, created by local artist, Scott Nichols.

Leadership Northeast’s mission, according to their website, is “to develop informed and committed leaders from all segments of the community who will serve, strengthen and improve Northeastern Pennsylvania.” And the Diamond City Partnership, of course, has been working diligently to revitalize downtown Wilkes-Barre and all of its businesses – not only in recovering from the pandemic, but in promoting more of “college town” atmosphere.

Team Beezy, inspired by the “Hive” seal of the city, is made up of: Brett Bellas, Elizabeth Kuna, Kevin Hargar-Blizzard, Alison Hightower, Daniel Boote, Laura Holbrook, Kate Zelinski and Kelly Billig. The ultimate goal of the team is to unveil the aforementioned metal sculpture as well as a potential mural, although a site has not been set for that project.

Leading up to that unveiling, the team has put together several promotional events. Currently running is the “You’ve Been Stung by the Art Bug”, campaign, in which you can “sting” your friends by purchasing a sign to be placed in their yard, promoting the arts.

In addition, you can currently purchase a “Supporting the Arts” yard sign for $25, or take part in the upcoming yoga, paint and sip classes or mini photo shoots that will be taking place in the not too distant future.

Perhaps the most important endeavor by the dedicated team, however, is to bring arts to area children. With so many art programs being underfunded or completely done away with as of late, the team’s ultimate aim is to reinvigorate interest in the arts.

One plan for this is to have one of the team members travel to local elementary schools, where students will be able to paint rocks with bee themes. Then, as the project rolls along, students will be invited to make their own bee costumes at the F.M. Kirby Center, participate in character book readings, get some education from a beekeeper and ultimately, participate in a bee parade, which will lead to Midtown Village for the sculpture unveiling and to the to-be-determined site of the mural.

In addition to working with local children, the project is also proud to be working with local artists. In addition to Scott Nicholas, local designer Jenny Hetro for graphics, and Jessica of Little Bird Photography for the mini photo shoots are involved in the project. As team member Kevin Hargar-Blizzard put it, “It really does take a village.”

Laura Holbrook, in an interview with a reporter was happy to announce that the project has received its first donation, in the amount of $250 from the Shots for Tots – Erin Boote Scholarship. Team Beezy is looking to raise around $7,000, and encourages anyone looking to become a sponsor to reach out.

While the project is still in its early stages and dates are yet to be cemented, you can follow the project for updates and contact them for sponsorship and fundraising opportunities via their Facebook page @ TeamBeezyLeadershipNortheast.