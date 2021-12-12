🔊 Listen to this

Most people associate downtown Wilkes-Barre with businesses, stores and restaurants, but it’s also a great place to live.

My wife, Anita, and I bought a house in downtown Wilkes-Barre in 2003 and we are so glad we did. It feels like just yesterday, and it also feels like a long time ago. So much has happened. We live close to the Market Street Bridge, and a lot of water has literally – and thankfully – passed under the bridge over that time.

When we first moved to Wilkes-Barre 18 years ago, Anita and I looked at one another and commented that it felt like we were in the middle of a Twilight Zone episode. The streets were empty on the weekends, and the store fronts were vacant all year around. It was a bit dystopian, and I think we sometimes forget just how bleak it was back then.

We moved to town because we thought it could be great and we wanted to be a part of its renaissance. My wife, you see, is a native of Wilkes-Barre, and she told stories about dressing up as a young girl in order to come to town with its crowded streets, variety of shops and stores, multiple movie theaters, a variety of music, and Percy Brown’s cafeteria. We thought, why not? Why can’t we have that again? Why not stroll along the river with our children? Why not enjoy this great historical American city?

Good things started to happen. We watched the river common park get reinvented and built, and it felt like I imagined Paris would feel. Walking on the promenade. Seeing the flowers bloom. Watching people fish under the bridge or by the railing in the brand new Millennium Circle. I am from New York City, and I found myself bragging to my friends about the “world class” park along the Susquehanna in Wilkes-Barre.

Restaurants started moving in. We noticed more cars parked along the streets as well as foot traffic around town. The intermodal center sprang up. We got a movie theater complex and the Kirby Center was booking a wide variety of acts. This was starting to feel really good.

We joined the Downtown Residents Association, held fundraisers and donated to the downtown. We volunteered to clean up parks and planted flowers at Public Square. Anita is now helping to create a new community center at The First Presbyterian Church. She envisions everyone gathering there to enjoy the warmth of its brand new kitchen and comfortable meeting rooms. In fact, they plan on calling it Gather Community Space, a place to learn, grow and have fun while building connections with neighbors.

Wilkes-Barre is a great little city. Many buildings have been redesigned as attractive living space, so there are more people living downtown. My wife and I enjoy seeing our neighbors and doing business with local merchants. If I have a choice, I’ll go to Main Hardware to get what I need. I like the guys there. They know I don’t know what the heck I’m doing, and they still smile and explain to me what it is I should be doing and the tools and parts I need to do it. That’s service. We like to eat at any number of the family-owned restaurants in and around center city. We are happy to give our money back to the community. Sure, restaurants struggled during COVID and some didn’t make it, but new ones have sprung up. If you can’t find an interesting and delicious meal in Wilkes-Barre then you just aren’t looking.

The downtown can boast of not one but three colleges. Well, one’s a university. They do a great job in the classroom and the community. They invite the public to attend lectures. They put on shows. They display art. They are an important part of Wilkes-Barre and our culture.

We love this community. We love seeing people throng to the park to see fireworks. There’s nothing better than a riverfront concert with the food trucks waiting to serve pizza, gyros, barbecue or potato pancakes. Who could resist the Fine Arts Fiesta or meeting friends for a beer at Thursdays on South Main?

Sure, there are challenges facing the downtown and city, but there is so much good here that our Downtown Residents Association members are totally behind the Downtown Rebound. Wilkes-Barre can get a bad rap, but don’t believe everything you hear.

We love living in the downtown, but everyone is welcome to visit and take advantage of the great things Wilkes-Barre has to offer.

Alec and Anita Frank are proud residents of Wilkes-Barre.