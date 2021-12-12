🔊 Listen to this

Paul Sabol may have survived the Hershey Park Super Dooper Looper but, come on, that antique roller coaster opened in 1977. On Friday he survived his team’s very new cardboard boat, effortlessly paddling across the pool at the Wilkes-Barre Area High School while staying perfectly dry.

If it seems like Tahiya Tahsin’s boat is practically on top of the water, there’s a reason: It dipped just 0.9 inches into the drink, an impressively shallow waterline. While her featherweight 95 pounds may have helped, the boat had been calculated to hold 97 pounds with a waterline of 1.1 inches — so, yeah her team did the math.

The ‘Pirates’ team, wearing pirate hats and, in some cases, eye patches, included Luke Williams, Cecelia Pugh, Angelina Opachko, Ian Padden and Giandra Rosario. Pugh would paddle the boat because, at 98 pounds, she was the lightest. Don’t worry, she swapped the sword for a kayak paddle once in the water.

Joshua Flores and Max Gregor called their cardboard craft Lightning McBoat (though the name ‘priority mail’ comes to mind with the Post Office spoiler and fins). ‘The hardest part was keeping our balance,’ Joshua said afterward.

This all-girl team dubbed their boat ‘Four girls at a sleep-over making a boat,’ and it was a dream build. Crew included some outdoorsy young women who enjoy rock climbing: Kiera Kennedy, 14, sitting in the rear of the boat with the tiara; Allison Watkins has the cowgirl hat, Sophie Styczen is wearing the Santa cap and Tatayana Dates, 15, is at the bow.

While two boats were deemed structurally inadequate and never got to make the pool-crossing journey, this one paddled by Jean Carlo Banegas, 15, and Isabel Vazquez, 16 started well, but took on water astern mid-trip, prompting Banegas to lean forward. It wasn’t enough, as the craft cratered. They surmised that more efficient paddling would have prevented their sinking, but still valued the lessons. ‘I learned a lot about communicating with others,’ said Vazquez, leader of the ‘Shark Riders’ team.

PLAINS TWP. — They seemed stunned even though they had predicted the outcome. Six Wilkes-Barre Area High School students capped the return of the Cardboard Boat Regatta (or Cardboard Canoe Challenge) by setting a school record: paddling a boat of corrugated paper strong enough to hold half-a-ton of beaming boys.

“The goal all along was to build something that could hold all six team members,” Bobby Macko said, unable to stop grinning. And while they first played it safe and only put three in the long craft for official testing and measuring purposes, once all boats had sailed, they dared to try for said goal. They crushed it, but in a good way. The boat stayed firm and afloat, the students stayed dry.

“When we crunched the numbers, we figured it could hold 1,000 pounds and hit a waterline of 5.9 inches,” Aiden Fellerman said, referring to one of the important math predictions teacher Sam Elias requires in construction of the boats: The amount of boat that sinks below the water when fully loaded. “It was 5.9 inches exactly. I would never have expected that!” Aiden said with a grin. “The coolest part, in my opinion, is that the math worked perfectly!”

And yes, all six took off their face masks for that record-breaking run across the pool, but to be fair, they and the other 72 students who participated in the event dutifully kept masks on throughout the official testing of crafts; once it was over, Elias gave the green light for those who had a little more time before their next class to take a dip in one end of the pool while team longboat broke the school district cardboard canoe occupancy record.

“They get to do these victory laps just for fun,” Elias said.

The regatta of rippable rafts has been held before — in the Kistler Elementary School pool — but not in recent years, and never with such a big crowd of competitors. Elias didn’t have an official count, but the Times Leader tallied 17 crafts that successfully crossed the pool. Two were deemed not sea worthy when the sides started to buckle as soon as a person got in. And one started out promising but quickly took on water astern.

The problem became obvious about halfway across the pool when Jean Carlo Banegas, 15, started leaning unnaturally forward. Part of a two man crew, he sat aft with Isabel Vazquez, 16, in front. The two of them struggled from the start to synchronize their paddle strokes, taking too long to finish the trip and allowing the water-logging to overwhelm the “Shark Rider” team’s finned boat. Into the drink they went.

Isabel came out upbeat, conceding the biggest problem was their inability to get the canoe moving. Then she offered an observation showing that, while the cardboard canoe challenge is a lesson in geometry, math, buoyancy and physical construction technique (duct tape greatly adds to waterproofing), it’s also about teamwork.

“I learned a lot about communicating with others,” she said.

At the other end of the communications lesson, Joshua Flores and Max Gregor paddled with striking precision to cross the pool quickly in their team’s “Lighting McBoat,” which not only proved to be pretty quick in their synchronized hands, but looked the part. Thanks to a connection to the United States Post Office, the team had included a front “spoiler” and a pair of tail fins made of long, triangular priority mail boxes.

The hardest part, Joshua said after their quick crossing was “trying to keep our balance.”

While the long, six-man craft had the deepest waterline, the “Queen Mary” barely had one at all, dipping a scant 0.9 inches below the surface, almost looking to skitter above the water. Solo pilot Tahiya Tahsin credited her own light weight — 95 pounds — to the success of the feathery float, but her team had clearly done their math, predicting a waterline of 1.1 inches for 97 pounds.

Cecelia Pugh and her team posed prior to their boat being first in the pool, wearing paper pirate hats and a few eye patches, with Cecelia wielding a wooden sword. Their boat included appropriate thematic accoutrements: A skull and crossbones, a “sail” and a cardboard version of those classic round helm wheels with peg handles jutting out.

Cecilia swapped sword for paddle as she entered the pirate ship, crossing the pool with considerable caution but also with boat and self fully intact. She admitted she had no paddling experience, but was chosen to be the one man crew because at 98 pounds, “I weighed the least.”

Giovanni Rodriguez had less luck propelling his team’s boat, which proved too large to get a blade into the water without risking capsizing. He even tried standing for a few seconds, but could do little more than paddle in a circle before giving up and returning to shore. Undaunted, he declared the attempt “was pretty fun” even without getting anywhere.

The flashiest and most whimsical entry almost certainly belonged to an all-girl team who dubbed the craft the “Four girls at a sleep-over making a boat” boat. Looking akin to a barge fit for Cleopatra, the craft included a sturdy cardboard bench in the back, occupied by 14-year-old Kiera Kennedy wearing a crown.

Keeping with the sleepover party theme, team mates Allison Watkins wore a cowgirl hat and Sophie Styczen donned a red Santa cap. The quartet effortlessly paddled the ship from shore to shore, and once back on land Kiera explained the high back seat was much more than a showy display of design skill. It helped even weight distribution to make the boat easily support all four.

And lest you fear the two Shark Rider team mates who had the only sinking ship of the day were put off by failure, rest assured that’s not the case. Asked if she would be back in the future for another try, a dripping wet Isabel Vazquez didn’t hesitate.

“I’ll definitely be here again!”

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish