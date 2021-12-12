Plymouth’s All Saints Parish marks anniversary of consolidation, celebrates church’s historic features

Parishioners walk in procession last month during the 15th anniversary celebration of All Saints Parish’s creation.

The nave and painted ceiling of All Saints Parish is seen from the choir loft.

The Stations of the Cross at All Saints Parish in Plymouth came from the former St. Stephen’s of Hungary, originally located on Wadham Street, complete with Hungarian descriptions of scenes from the day of Jesus’ crucifixion. This is station 14, in which Jesus is laid in his tomb.

A banner commemorates the 15th anniversary of All Saints’ creation from three separate parishes in Plymouth.

A detail from one of the stained glass windows is seen at All Saints Parish in Plymouth.

This painting on the ceiling of All Saints Parish in Plymouth depicts the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary into Heaven.

A statue of Jesus is seen silhouetted above the altarpiece at at All Saints Parish in Plymouth.

PLYMOUTH — In the history of All Saints Parish in Plymouth, it states that the parish’s story is about how three different Catholic communities in Plymouth were brought together as one.

“The people of this parish have remained faithful to Christ and to their faith throughout many years, both good and bad,” the history reads. “We will continue to do so in the future, whatever the future may hold. May the love of God sustain and inspire us in the love of our neighbor, and may a new generation of saints rise up in response to His call.”

A new milestone in that story was recently marked, as a Mass of celebration was held on Sunday, Nov. 7 to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the consolidation. There was a robust attendance of local parishioners, as well as several out-of-town guests.

In 2006, the Diocese of Scranton conmbined three parishes into one, to form All Saints Parish as a single parish community. The three legacy parishes were St. Stephen’s of Hungary (originally located on Wadham Street); St. Vincent’s (Church Street); and Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary/St. Mary’s (Willow Street).

The host church was formed in 1885 as the Blessed Virgin Mary Church at the corner of Willow and Eno streets. It was extensively remodeled in 2005-2006. The completed renovation was officially dedicated on Nov. 1, 2006.

The parish announced: “This Christian community was formed to serve the needs of the Plymouth area and is a vibrant church with emphasis to “live the Gospel in Word, Worship, Community, and Service,’ and attending to the needs of God’s Kingdom.”

Church leaders said this is demonstrated at All Saints by the various ministries that are an integral part of the parish, serving and attending to the physical structure of the parish buildings, the youth of the parish, the seniors, food pantry, and numerous social concerns deemed as part of the parish mission.

Helen Nowak Gabriel, chairperson of the parish’s Worship Committee, member of the Pastoral Council and lifelong member of the parish community, remarked that the successful ministries are “the result of three culturally rich parishes coming together over 15 years ago.”

“Each parish had its own ethnic appeal,” she added. “However the combination of those three entities produced our strong parish that is reflective of the work-ethic and dedication to God displayed by the good people of All Saints Parish. We are drawn to Our Lord’s calling through the action we take in our various ministries that serve the Church and our surrounding community.”

Extensive renovations

The physical church property was renovated to become one of the iconic structures dedicated and contains numerous pieces of art.

Among these are:

• Stained glass windows imported from Europe over 100 years ago.

• The ceiling that is on the national historic register.

• An intricate pipe organ.

• And numerous other artifacts that were reclaimed from the three legacy parishes and incorporated into the new church. The altar came from St. Vincent’s and the Stations of the Cross were brought from St. Stephen’s.

The current All Saints Parish is guided by the combined efforts of the Parish Pastoral Council, the Finance Council, and the separate committees set forth by the mission statement of the parish.

Rev. Jacek Bialkowski is pastor. Information on the parish and its various ministries can be offered by calling the parish office at — 570-779-5323.

Brief history of original parishes

• St. Stephen’s of Hungary — this church began in 1885 because of the need to serve the Slovak population in Plymouth. At the time the closest church where the Slovak language was spoken was located in Hazleton.

Money was raised in the ensuing years and in 1894, the church of St. Stephen’s was blessed by Bishop William O’Hara, and was one of only three Slovak parishes in the United States at the time.

The church grew steadily over the years and eventually was able to build a school for the youth that was staffed by the Sisters of SS Cyril and Methodius.

The original church building was demolished in 1953 and construction of a new church was completed in 1955.

St. Stephen’s merged with Nativity BVM in 1996 prior to the eventual combination into All Saints Parish.

• St. Vincent de Paul — was founded in 1872 as only the sixth parish after the establishment of the Diocese of Scranton. Through the years St. Vincent’s grew in members because of the increasing number of Irish immigrants working in the local coal mines.

Along with the immigrants came the Sisters of Mercy who undertook the task of educating the children.

A new church was completed in 1887 with the old church was converted into a school building.

The church was closed in 2006 to merge into the combined parishes that are the current-day All Saints Parish.

• Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary (St. Mary’s) — was founded in June of 1885 with the original church located on the site of the current-day Holy Child Faith Formation building of ASP. That building was destroyed by fire and re-built across the corner and dedicated by Bishop Hoban in May 1905.

A school was constructed on the site of the original church (St. Mary’s School) and was staffed by the Bernadine Sisters.

The church was closed in 2005 in order to complete extensive renovations to house the new parish of All Saints.

All Saints Parish

In 2006 the renovations to St. Mary’s church were completed combining elements from the three churches and the new church opened to serve as the house of worship for All Saints Parish.

The completed renovation was officially dedicated on Nov. 1, 2006.

The first pastor of All Saints Parish was the Rev. Donald Williams, who was succeeded by Rev. Robert Kelleher (deceased). Rev. Jacek Bialkowski provides the leadership and spiritual guidance today.

The ceiling

When people visit the church, they are amazed at the ceiling that was painted by Antonio Severino Fadini, who was born in Brescia, Italy, in 1884. Church records show that Fadini pained the ceiling using the style that Michelangelo used when he pained the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican.

Fadini used intricate scaffolding as he laid on his back to paint the beautiful scenes on the ceiling. It’s a truly remarkable ceiling that has captivated all whom have visited the church.

Fadini died in 1958. He was 75. His amazing work lives on at All Saints.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.