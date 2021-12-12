🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright this week announced he has reintroduced the Improving Care for Vulnerable Older Citizens and People with Disabilities through Workforce Advancement Act — bipartisan legislation to create sustainable career paths for direct care workers while improving care and lowering health care costs.

“For too long our society has under-valued and under-invested in the lifesaving work that direct care workers do, shortchanging our nation’s caregivers and our loved ones under their care,” Cartwright said. “This bipartisan legislation would help develop our direct care workforce in order to improve the quality of care for older adults and people with disabilities, reduce costs for individuals and our health care system and finally reward direct care workers with the high-quality jobs they deserve.”

Cartwright said an estimated 4.6 million direct-care workers assist older adults and people with disabilities with everything from bathing and cooking to medication management. Yet, despite the essential nature of their work, Cartwright said many direct-care workers fail to earn a living wage and almost none have opportunities for career advancement. Unsurprisingly, direct care workers report low job satisfaction, which contributes to high turnover that can be both costly and detrimental to patient care.

Preliminary research suggests that providing direct care workers with career advancement opportunities would improve an array of outcomes, with some studies indicating that these opportunities can increase job satisfaction and retention and reduce emergency room admissions and health care costs.

The Improving Care for Vulnerable Older Citizens and People with Disabilities through Workforce Advancement Act would build upon this preliminary research by establishing a demonstration program to test the effect of providing direct care workers with opportunities for career advancement—specifically, additional training, an expanded role and increased compensation on care, cost and workforce outcomes.

Cartwright said the Paraprofessional Health Institute (PHI) has endorsed this legislation.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.