WILKES-BARRE — Mark Scolforo and Marc Levy of the Associated Press this week reported that a Republican-controlled state House committee planned to vote on a proposed map of Pennsylvania’s new congressional districts that its chair introduced into legislation as a rival map was being prepared in the Senate where lawmakers promise an open process with debate and public comment.

Here is the AP story:

House State Government Committee Chairman Seth Grove, R-York, said Wednesday the map he introduced into legislation was among 19 submitted to his committee.

Democrats, however, immediately criticized the process, saying the map was sprung on them and is being sent to a vote before the public can comment on it. And they swiftly criticized the map as heavily favoring Republicans.

The map keeps Scranton and Wilkes-Barre together, barely, in northeastern Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District now represented by Democrat Rep. Matt Cartwright, but adds heavily conservative areas in northern Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania last year voted on a court-drawn map of districts, after the state Supreme Court threw out a map drawn and approved by Republicans in 2011 that became a national poster child for gerrymandering.

In next year’s election, Pennsylvania is losing a congressional seat, dropping from 18 to 17, to reflect population changes over the past decade reported by the U.S. Census that shows it growing more slowly than the rest of the nation. The delegation is currently split evenly, with nine Democrats and nine Republicans.

Grove said he did not expect lawmakers to adopt the map wholesale, but said introducing it is rather about putting forward a “citizens’ map.”

The map meets constitutional standards for equal population, limits splits of municipalities and offers compact and contiguous districts, Grove said.

It was drawn by Amanda Holt, a piano teacher and graphic artist who served on the Lehigh County board of commissioners as a Republican. In 2012, her alternative legislative redistricting plan helped persuade the state Supreme Court to order revisions after the 2010 Census.

Rep. Scott Conklin, the Democratic chair of the House State Government Committee, said testifiers in hearings have roundly said they want to be able to comment in public hearings on a map before it goes to a vote. Grove did not discuss his choice with Democrats before making it, Conklin said.

“There is nothing transparent about this process,” Conklin said.

The map legislation requires approval by majorities in both houses of the Legislature and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf before it can take effect.

The Republican and Democratic chairs of the Senate State Government Committee plan to introduce a map in the coming days, with committee and floor votes expected in January after a public comment period.

Any final product could be the subject of a court challenge.

If Wolf and the Republican-controlled Legislature deadlock on drawing a map, the state Supreme Court may again end up performing the task.

Time is tight, with candidates allowed to begin collecting voter signatures Feb. 15 to get on the ballot. The primary is May 17.

Meuser co-sponsored bill passes the U.S. House

On Wednesday, the Ocean Shipping Reform Act that U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser co-sponsored passed the U.S. House.

This bill is the first major overhaul of federal regulations for the global shipping industry in over 30 years.

The Ocean Shipping Reform Act addresses the ongoing supply chain crisis. It will ensure a more competitive global ocean shipping industry, protect American businesses and consumers from price gouging, and establish reciprocal trade opportunities to reduce the United States’ longstanding trade imbalance with export-driven countries like China.

The bipartisan legislation passed by the U.S. House of Representatives now heads to the U.S. Senate for consideration.

“America’s businesses and farmers have been devastated by the backlogs in our supply chain and delays in shipping,” said Meuser, R-Dallas. “This bill will go a long way to addressing these issues and bolstering American exports by combating unfair trade practices from Chinese and other foreign flagged carriers.”

The Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2021 (H.R.4996) would:

• Establish reciprocal trade to promote U.S. exports as part of the Federal Maritime Commission’s (FMC) mission.

• Require ocean carriers to adhere to minimum service standards that meet the public interest, reflecting best practices in the global shipping industry.

• Require ocean carriers or marine terminal operators to certify that any late fees —known in maritime parlance as “detention and demurrage” charges—comply with federal regulations or face penalties.

• Shift burden of proof regarding the reasonableness of “detention or demurrage” charges from the invoiced party to the ocean carrier.

• Prohibit ocean carriers from declining opportunities for U.S. exports unreasonably, as determined by the FMC in new required federal rule-making.

• Require ocean common carriers to report to the FMC each calendar quarter on total import/export tonnage and twenty-foot equivalent units (loaded/empty) per vessel that makes port in the United States.

A caring message can brighten a veteran’s day

The Governor’s Challenge to Prevent Suicide Among Service Members, Veterans and Their Families is launching a campaign to encourage people to send a caring message to veterans they know, possibly saving a life.

The Governor’s Challenge is led by the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA).

“It is important for everyone who knows a veteran to let that veteran know how much you care about them,” said Rick Hamp, the Pennsylvania Governor’s Challenge team lead from DMVA. “A caring message is simple to send and can take the form of a letter, text, email, phone call, or any communication. Simply reminding a veteran that they matter, especially one who might be in crisis, can be lifesaving.”

As part of the campaign, the Governor’s Challenge team is sending letters and emails specifically to veteran advocates and health care providers throughout Pennsylvania, encouraging them to reach out to veterans they serve.

“Anyone who knows a veteran can send a caring message, but it is especially important for veteran advocates and health care providers who regularly see veterans to take the time to reach out with any form of positive communication,” said Hamp.

Hamp said the holidays can be exceptionally depressing for some veterans, so this is the perfect time to be proactive and make that connection. He added that current service members and their families should be thought about, too.

Military veterans are 1.5 times more likely to die by suicide than Americans who never served in the military. For female veterans, the risk factor is 2.2 times more likely.

Pennsylvania serves nearly 800,000 veterans, the fourth largest veteran population in the country. It is one of 35 states taking part in the Governor’s Challenge. Participants work to implement state-wide suicide prevention best practices and learn from stakeholders nationwide.

DCNR seeks to increase participation, diversity at state parks and forests

Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn this week announced the department is seeking applicants for its new Next Gen Council, which has a goal to increase public participation and diversity at state parks and forests by gathering input from a diverse group of engaged individuals.

The development of the council is part of DCNR’s mission to conserve and sustain Pennsylvania’s natural resources for present and future generations’ use and enjoyment.

“DCNR is committed to expanding access to outdoor recreation and ensuring public lands are welcoming to all, which is why we are creating the Next Gen Council, with an eye for new approaches to engagement, programs and other opportunities,” Dunn said. “This council is a great opportunity to learn more about DCNR and what it does, as well as a chance to provide fresh, new ideas to help promote our beautiful state parks, forests and other natural resources. We are excited to see this council come to fruition and are eager to accept applications and select the charter council.”

DCNR is launching the Next Gen Council to increase public participation and expand its diversity of perspectives to help to inform DCNR programs and operations, while also creating lasting engagement with young people. Those selected to the council would help inform the agency’s work, advance Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), and create lasting change and necessary conditions to ensure all Pennsylvanians feel welcome on public lands.

Apply for the council today. Applications will be accepted through Jan. 16, 2022.

The council will meet once every three months. Meetings are virtual to reduce travel and promote accessibility. Council term is two years, and council members are expected to participate in at least 75% of meetings.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.