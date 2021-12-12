Wilkes-Barre resident won TL’s 2021 ‘Count the Turkeys’ contest

🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — On Thanksgiving, Renee Madden of Wilkes-Barre, with her granddaughter at her side, decided to count the turkeys in the Times Leader and enter the newspaper’s “Count the Turkeys” contest.

Madden and her granddaughter did a great job and Madden sent her entry in to the paper. She won the contest.

For her effort, Madden won four $25 gift certificates. She was thrilled.

“These will come in handy for the holidays,” Madden said.

Madden said her granddaughter Bella, 20, was visiting from Florida. She said she was a big help in getting the turkey count correct.

Madden said she likes to help out her neighbors whenever they need something.

“That’s they way I was brought up,” she said, “If somebody is in need of something, you do what you can to help them out.”

Madden said she has been a Times Leader subscriber for several years and she enjoys all the articles,the classified ads, and the recipes — oh those recipes.

“I love them,” she said. “I even try them out and they are always great.”

Kerry Miscavage, Times Leader Media Group Publisher, said Times Leader readers have come to enjoy the newspaper’s various giveaways and contests.

“We just finished our TLCares $77,000 cash giveaway, we are in the midst of a Sugar Plum Chocolate giveaway and Home Free for a year contest,” Miscavage said. “Our readers are always winning. The Turkey count was a fun activity for families to participate in over the Thanksgiving Holiday. We love that so many people include the Times Leader in their traditions, and this year we started a new one. My niece and I had a great time looking for all of the turkeys. Congratulations, Renee Madden!”

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.