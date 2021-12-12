🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Good day, class. Today we will discuss civility.

So, class, what does civility mean?

The dictionary defines civility as “civilized conduct, especially — courtesy, politeness. ‘We bemoaned the decline of civility in our politics.’”

What then, is an example of civility?

“When you do not really like someone very much, but you manage to treat him politely, greeting him/her and behaving in a socially acceptable way, this is an example of civility.”

Yes, you there, what is your question?

“Professor, why are we talking about civility?”

Well, let me just say, civility would be a nice gift from Santa this year.

For everybody.

The sooner the better.

This week I had the pleasure of talking with Marc Holtzman, who in 1980 appeared on the political radar as a rising star. “The Kid,” as we used to call him, was 20 years old when he was named executive director of Ronald Reagan’s Pennsylvania presidential campaign. “The Kid” was in charge of the entire state that held 27 electoral votes back then. Reagan-Bush won Pennsylvania and just about every other state — even California and New York.

Marc Holtzman was on the rise. He decided to run for Congress in 1986 in what was then the 11th Congressional District. A Republican, he lost to Democrat Paul Kanjorski, who won his first of 13 terms in the House.

Holtzman disappeared from Luzerne County politics and went on to have an extremely successful career in international business. He did run for governor in Colorado in 2006, but that fell way short.

When Holtzman ran for Congress in 1986, he was 25. He is now 61.

When I spoke to Holtzman this week, he said what he remembers most about that defeat is a call he received the day after the election from U.S. Sen. Bob Dole.

“Senator Dole couldn’t have been more supportive,” said Holtzman, who now lives in Denver, Colorado. “I still remember the phone ringing at 11 a.m. His message was so positive.”

Dole died last Sunday at the age of 98.

Holtzman said he didn’t receive many calls after the election, but Dole was sure to reach out and encourage the young man from Kingston to stay positive.

Holtzman said Dole went on to say, “I want to let you know that you are a fine young man with a great future. A lot of great people lost their first election, so don’t be negative — learn from it and move forward.”

Holtzman said Dole basically told him to “buck up” and to keep going forward.

Holtzman, son of Seymour and Evelyn Holtzman of Kingston and Florida, said he first met Dole in 1976 when he made a campaign stop at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport. Dole ran as the GOP candidate for vice president with President Gerald R. Ford.

“Back then, Pennsylvania was important in presidential races, but not as important as it is today,” Holtzman said. “I was thrilled to have my photo taken with Senator Dole. And 10 years later, when I ran for Congress, Senator Dole hosted an event for me at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington D.C.”

Holtzman and Dole remained friends and worked together on business matters for years.

Holtzman said he will remember Dole “as somebody who had a heart as big as any arena.”

Holtzman added, “A lot of people never saw that side of him.”

Holtzman said he feels Dole would have been a great president.

“He knew how to build consensus,” Holtzman said. “Senator Dole represented that civility that was needed to cross the aisle and work together. We could sure use that kind of leadership today.”

So class, there is that word again — civility. Holtzman is correct — we can really use civility in today’s world, especially in politics.

There will always be sharp disagreement between the left and the right, between Republicans and Democrats. That’s the nature of the political beast. But it seems to have de-evolved from spirited political debate to visceral, venomous screaming matches with both sides of the political spectrum guilty.

Seriously, neither side can be correct all the time.

Gone is the opportunity to exchange ideas with the goal being to end up with what is best for the people. Today’s politics has become more “my way or no way.”

How then can we expect any sincere crossing of the political aisles to work toward compromise that is best for all?

We simply can not have that expectation. It’s just not going to happen in today’s garden of cabbages and kings. We have few, if any, statesmen/stateswomen. There are no true leaders of the people. We live in a “us versus them” world.

As Holtzman said, “political leaders like Sen. Bob Dole represented the civility that was needed to cross the aisle and work together. We could sure use that kind of leadership today.”

Dear Santa, see what you can do.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle, or email at [email protected]