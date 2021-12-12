🔊 Listen to this

The Back Mountain Chamber is pleased to welcome Sarah Mulé as its new Executive Director.

“We are excited welcome Sarah and her enthusiastic vision to the chamber,” said Chamber President Dawn Wiringer. “We see many opportunities for the support and growth of our members and our collective community and are thrilled to have Sarah leading us as we work together in this next phase.”

Mulé comes to the chamber after four years as the program coordinator at CASA of Luzerne County. In her role at CASA, she led the nonprofit’s marketing and communications efforts and played a vital role in events like CASAblanca and NEPA Sings, for which she served as committee chair. Mulé also played a key role in the day-to-day operations of the program itself.

She joined the chamber staff in November and uses her experience to focus on the development of the chamber itself, the promotion of the businesses in the Back Mountain area, and the continual growth of the community as a member of “The Little Chamber with a Big Heart.”

“I am honored to join the Back Mountain Chamber as its Executive Director,” Mulé said. “The Chamber does a wonderful job of highlighting the amazing commerce and community in the Back Mountain and I’m excited to join a team committed to continuing that tradition. There are so many opportunities for collaboration and growth in this beautiful area. I look forward to celebrating the businesses and people who call it home.”

Prior to her work with nonprofits, Sarah was a journalist working for publications such as United Press International and The Palm Beach Post. She covered a variety of topics including sports, entertainment, national news, and local news. She attended Palm Beach State College and Palm Beach Atlantic University.

In addition to her role at the Chamber, Mulé is a current member of Leadership Northeast and volunteers her time with the NEPA Rainbow Alliance and as a volunteer advocate with CASA.

The Back Mountain Chamber seeks to promote economic growth by enhancing and advancing business through networking, education, and social experiences. The chamber strives to improve its local community, augment its culture, and cultivate a balance of business growth with relaxed and enjoyable quality of life.

To join the more than 250 businesses in the Back Mountain area which comprise the chamber’s membership, visit backmountainchamber.org.