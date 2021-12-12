🔊 Listen to this

LUZERNE COUNTY — P.J. Pribula has been named the incoming chair of the Luzerne County Republican Committee.

Justin Behrens, who held the position since 2017, resigned effective Dec. 3

Pribula, 59 of Exeter, served on Exeter Borough Council from 2004-2008. He owns and operates Pribula Industries, a construction company.

Pribula and his wife, Lisa, have two sons.

Pribula said he hopes to follow in Behrens;’ footsteps. He said the Republican Party in Luzerne County has seen tremendous growth in recent years narrowing the gap in registrations and winning several county-wide races. The GOP swept to victory in the race for Luzerne County Council, winning all five open seats.

“We have made major strides in registrations and we have won several campaigns,” Pribula said. “Especially this past November.”

Pribula said he intends to increase the number of GOP events and to do more fundraising to be able to help Republican candidates. He said he also will increase the use of social media sites to get the GOP message out.

“And we will focus on getting ready for the 2022 election,: he said. “We will continue to do what Justin Behrens began and that is building the Republican Party in Luzerne County.”

Pribula said he was born into a Democratic family and he was raised a Democrat.

“But I did not leave the Democratic Party,:” he said. “I feel it left me.”

Pribula said there were always issues that both parties agreed on, but he said in recent years the Democratic Party has gone away from what t once stood for and he made the switch to the GOP.

“The Democratic Party is starkly different today than what it once was,” Pribula said. “And we have seen many longtime Democrats switching over to the GOP. And many Democrats who just can’t switch their registration have been voting Republican. The numbers in Luzerne County bear that out. Just because somebody is registered as a Democrat, we still sit with them and many of them vote Republican.”

Pribula said he will strive to do all he can to see that Luzerne County has good government throughout the county.

“We have to work together,” he said. we cant all be of the same party, but we all have to be for what is best for the people of the county.”

Pribula said the sentiment for the Republican Parry and its philosophies are what attracts voters. He said the county has lost a few good public servants simply because they were registered Democrats.

Pribula said there are six Republican districts in the county and the Executive Committee has 11 members.

Behrens, 43, of Mountain Top, said he resigned the chairmanship because his wife, Liza, has accepted a professor’s position at Penn State University in State College. Behrens said he will continue to work for Keystone Mission in Wilkes-Barre and he will commute, staying with his in-laws when in town.

Behrens said he has great confidence in Pribula’s ability to keep growing the GOP in the county.

”P.J. will continue to guide the party in the right direction,” Behrens said.

Behrens said when he was named chairman in 2017, he sat down with the late Patrick Solano for advice.

“Mr. Solano told me to run the party committee with civility,” Behrens said. “We need to show respect to one another, regardless of party registration. I have done that. I have always listened to both sides and to Independents. I take great pride in that. We may disagree on issues, but at end of the day, it’s all about good government.”

Behrens said he will remain active with the GOP is asked, saying that he has forged many friendships and relationships and he believes in what the GOP stands for and will continue to help.

Reach Bill O'Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.