WILKES-BARRE — A warrant served on a Hazle Street residence Friday resulted in one arrest and the seizure of large amounts of multiple illicit substances, according to police.

Yahsin Pace, 27, of Wilkes-Barre was arrested and charged with multiple felony drug offenses after officers raided the residence in the midst of a drug trafficking investigation, according to a release posted to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department Facebook page.

According to the release, officers from the Wilkes-Barre Police Anti-Crime Unit along with members of the state police Vice Unit executed a search warrant at 340 Hazle St. on Friday.

While conducting the search, officers located and seized unspecified amounts of crack cocaine, heroin/fentanyl, marijuana, various types of pills and multiple vials of steroids.

Also seized during the search were materials and items used to process and repackage controlled substances to sell, as well as a large amount of U.S. currency.

During the investigation, officers were able to identify and arrest Pace.

Pace was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Thomas F. Malloy Sr. on Friday evening and was charged with five felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

He was lodged at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for failure to post bail in the amount of $250,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 21.