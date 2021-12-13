Parade, Mass mark Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe

🔊 Listen to this

A group of dancers in the procession go down Riverside Drive in Wilkes-Barre on the way to St. Nicholas Catholic Church on South Washington Street as part of the celebration of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

Our Lady of Guadalupe is carried down Riverside Drive in Wilkes-Barre on the way to St. Nicholas Catholic Church on South Washington Street as part of the celebration of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

A group of dancers in the procession go down Riverside Drive in Wilkes-Barre on the way to St. Nicholas Catholic Church on South Washington Street as part of the celebration of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

The cat like costume represents the devil is worn by one of those taking place in the celebration of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

The statue of Our Lady of Guadalupe is carried down the aisle of St.Nicholas Catholic Church on South Washington Street in Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

A group of dancers march down Old River Road in Wilkes-Barre on the way to St. Nicholas Catholic Church on South Washington Street.

Our Lady of Guadalupe is carried down Riverside Drive in Wilkes-Barre on the way to St. Nicholas Catholic Church on South Washington Street as part of the celebration of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

WILKES-BARRE — A special celebration to recognize the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe on Sunday brought more than 300 people to streets of the city in a procession filled with the folklore and faith of the Hispanic community.

Leading the procession was the statue of la Virgen de Guadalupe on a rose-covered platform carried by men, with women throwing petals in her path.

The statue is believed to look like Mary, the mother of Jesus, as she appeared in 1531 to an Aztec peasant named Juan Diego.

It is believed that religious officials hadn’t at first believed Diego, but when the saint’s picture appeared on his clothing after he was able to pick beautiful pink roses well out of season, they were convinced.

The festivities concluded with a Spanish Mass celebrated by Bishop Joseph Bambera and other priests at St. Nicholas Church on South Washington Street to a church so packed with people that even the balcony was full.

Every age group represented

Every age group had a role in the celebration, with toddler boys sporting false mustaches and adults wearing colorful embroidered fold outfits.

Nick Martinez, decked in traditional Mexican garb, said he has been participating in the procession for about six years.

Much about the procession reflected the traditions of Mexico, with even his hat having been crafted in the country.

Martinez said the procession told several stories, including one of people corralling a leopard to keep village people safe.

The stories, he said, shed light on the creativity and religious beliefs of the Hispanic community.

Martinez said he had been up praying to the Blessed Mother at 6 a.m.

He would be off to work following the Mass without much sleep.

“My wife said it’s going to be a long day,” he said, smiling, “But that’s okay, it’s one of the most special days of the year.”

He emphasized that although the procession was a colorful and fun, in the end, it had its roots in faith and religion.

“It’s about showing respect to the Lady of Guadalupe,” he said.

The Lady finds a home

The festival centers on a different household each year, with that family then keeping a statue of the Lady of Guadalupe throughout the entire year.

This year, Judith Tlaseca and her family had that honor, an honor that puts Tlaseca in mind of her father, who served on a committee to bring the festival to Brooklyn years ago.

When they moved to the area, they immediately sought a like-minded community that shared their love for the annual festival.

She said in 2018, the family had requested that they would have the honor of hosting the statute.

Earlier this year, they would be honored with hosting the celebration from their home.

Tlaseca said she couldn’t be more blessed and grateful.

“We’re even thankful for the weather,” she said.

Tlaseca said she remembers years when temperatures plunged below freezing and there was snow or ice on the road.

No matter what the weather, she said, the festival with all its pageantry is always held.

Added gratitude

Father Fidel Ticona of St. Nicholas Church said people were especially thankful for the event after it had to be canceled last year due to COVID-19.

Ticona said the church got the final“okay” for the festival only recently, with COVID-related restrictions changing frequently.

He estimated that more than 300 people were participating in the procession and that even more would join them at the church at a Mass that followed.

Participants included, not only members of the church, but people from surrounding communities, he said, because they were the only such festival in the area.

Ticona said that many participants had been up for 24 hours because the festival included not only the procession and church service, but also Friday night prayer, a breakfast that started just after 3:30 a.m. on Saturday morning and a prayer service which began at 5 a.m.

Ticona said that service included both prayer and singing.

“We sang for about one hour,” he said.

Ticona said the annual event is always a very special day, and emphasized its focus was on reverencing the Blessed Mother.