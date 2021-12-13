🔊 Listen to this

Nearly $5,000 has been raised so far to purchase duffel bags for youth removed from their homes by Luzerne County Children and Youth, county Councilman Matthew Vough said.

The county Cares Commission he chairs had announced it would be accepting donations last week through this online link.

“The valley with a heart holds true once again,” Vough said.

A $25 donation will purchase one duffel bag, and the site provides options for larger donations paid through a credit card.

Commission members came up with the idea because children often are forced to transport their clothes and hygiene products in plastic bags.

Donations will be accepted through Dec. 28, Vough said.

“These children don’t deserve the situation they are put in, and these duffel bags will go to great use in giving them proper luggage and a sense of dignity,” Vough said.

Deputy warden, IT director

The county received 18 applications for the deputy prison warden position vacated by Sam Hyder’s recent resignation, said county Interim Administrative Services Division Head Angela Gavlick.

Dec. 6 was the application deadline. The second-in-command position was advertised at $68,000 to $72,000. Hyder had received $72,870.

Resumes are due Friday for the county’s information technology director opening.

Current IT Director Mauro DiMauro announced he was leaving during a budget work session after arguing the department is significantly short-staffed. His last day is Thursday.

DiMauro received $86,149 annually, and the position is advertised at $80,000 to $86,000 on the career opportunities section of the county website at luzernecounty.org.

Hirings

Nineteen county government employees were hired in November, according to the new monthly personnel report.

Five are deputy sheriffs at $15.69 per hour: Andrew Davidson, Darren Jones, Dennis McKeown, Juan Rodriguez and Joseph Sabatini.

Four 911 telecommunicators were hired at $15.82 per hour — Angeline Falcon, Michele-Lee Parris-King, Tyisha Wilson and Sierra Wren.

The remaining 10 new workers along with their positions and hourly pay: Joseph Bakaysa, Mental Health/Developmental Services accountant, $18.17; Edward Burdulis, Aging Agency care manager supervisor, $20.21; John Ivory, Children and Youth caseworker 1, $16.62; Michael Kocher and Joseph Mazzola, road/bridge equipment operators, $14.42; Lisa Nieves, domestic relations receptionist, $12.70; Francesca Varvaglione, district attorney’s office clerk, $15.12; Patricia Yudichak, corrections administration executive secretary, $17.31; Rebecca Yurko-Reinert, prothonotary clerk 3, $15.71; and Daniel Zeleniak, court judicial assistant, $19.61.

Departures

Fourteen workers left county employment last month, the report says.

In addition to Hyder, Children and Youth caseworker Diane Sergi retired.

The remaining 12 workers resigned: Richard Balderrama, prison minimal offenders building corrections officer; Ingrid Cronin, part-time assistant district attorney; William D’Angelo, Children and Youth caseworker 2; John Dennis Jr., Cassandra Edwards and Andrew Vanlouvender, 911 telecommunicators; Rebekah Kondraski, building/grounds custodial worker; Anita Lopresto, alternate senior center operator; Georgene Marshallick, Aging Agency alternate food service worker; Lissa Mesa, domestic relations receptionist; David Schwager, part-time assistant solicitor; and James Youngkin, prison captain.

Transfers

Fourteen current employees advanced to new positions in November.

As reported earlier this week, part-time assistant solicitor Vito DeLuca is now part-time first assistant solicitor at $75,000 annually.

Nine transfers were in the district attorney’s office. The impacted employees along with their new positions and hourly compensation: Mackenzie Gagliardi, administrative assistant, $18.34; Mollie Katrenicz, clerk 5, $28.72; Jenna Kizis and Bobbi Ann Mertis, administrative assistants, $19.53; Melissa McCaffrey, Ava Petersen and Sarah Schultz, clerk 3s, $15.71; Joseph Taylor, administrative assistant, $18.69; and Kimberly Vanderlick, administrative assistant, $21.37.

The other employees along with their new positions and hourly compensation: Mary-Jean Baird-Stanislow, Mental Health/Developmental Services caseworker manager, $22.36; Courtney Bittenbender, Children and Youth caseworker 2, $19.98; Christopher Schneider, prison corrections officer, $16.25; and Laura Theroux, Mental Health/Developmental caseworker 2, $18.64.

Tuesday meeting

Council will hold what is expected to be its last meeting of the year Tuesday, with adoption of the 2022 budget as the main agenda item.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre. Instructions for the remote attendance option are posted under council’s public meetings online section at luzernecounty.org.

Manager forum

County Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo will hold the annual manager forum at 5 p.m. Thursday in the council meeting room at the courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre, according to the county’s online calendar.

The manager must provide the annual update and receive public feedback or questions under the home rule charter that took effect in January 2012.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.