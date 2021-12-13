🔊 Listen to this

LAUREL RUN — A Kingston man was charged with vehicular homicide in a fatal crash on East Northampton Street, commonly known as Giants Despair, earlier this year.

Howard Halter Briggs, 40, was charged with homicide by vehicle, careless driving, reckless driving and 12 other traffic and vehicle violations alleging he lost control of a cement truck that collided with a pickup truck killing Louis Robert Walkowiak, 62, on Jan. 11, according to state police at Wilkes-Barre and court records.

Walkowiak, of Laurel Run Road, died from multiple traumatic injuries, according to the Luzerne County Coroner’s Office.

Briggs was illegally traveling on a restricted road for heavy commercial vehicles at the time of the crash, state police said.

Briggs was arraigned Saturday and released on $100,000 unsecured bail.