WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania House Judiciary Committee Monday unanimously approved H.B. 661 — legislation authored by state Rep. Gerald Mullery to expand whistle-blower protections to all judicial branch employees.

“It is vitally important we provide all government employees who report waste, fraud and abuse equal protection under the law,” said Mullery, D-Newport Township. “I am pleased with today’s unanimous approval of my bill in the Judiciary Committee. I remain hopeful it will receive similar support before the entire House and Senate so we can protect workers from retaliation and other unfair treatment for coming forward and doing the right thing.”

Mullery’s bill would expand the Whistleblower Protection Act to ensure all employees of the Judicial Branch are covered.

Specifically, those employed by the state’s Supreme, Superior and Commonwealth courts, courts of Common Pleas, minor judiciary, and all other bodies in the judicial branch of state government would be afforded whistle-blower protection.

The bill awaits a full House vote.

