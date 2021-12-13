🔊 Listen to this

HMTX Industries will invest $25.2 million in a luxury vinyl tile manufacturing facility in Pittston Township and create 115 jobs, the governor’s announced Monday.

“We successfully competed with other states for this project, and the company’s decision to locate here is a testament to the commonwealth’s thriving and supportive environment for modern manufacturers,” Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said in a press release.

HMTX Industries will create the jobs over the next three years at an existing 313,000-square-foot facility it is leasing at 160-180 Independence Drive in the CenterPoint Commerce & Trade Park. The company will make leasehold improvements, upgrade the electrical and parking capacity and train employees, the press release said.

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team and the company received a proposal of aid from the state. The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development offered a $325,000 Pennsylvania First grant and a $100,000 workforce development grant to train workers. In addition, the company was encouraged to apply for DCED’s Manufacturing Tax Credit program.

With headquarters in Norwalk, CT., HMTX manufactures new material flooring and luxury vinyl tile for the construction marketplace. According to the company’s web site, it does business in more than 40 countries and its brands include: Halstead, the leading supplier of LVT to the home center market; Metroflor, its signature residential brand in North America; Teknoflor, its focused healthcare and institutional brand; Aspecta, its high-end global contract brand for architects and designers; as well as Vertex, the foundation of the international supply chain for HMTX.