BUTLER TWP. — A Hazleton man released from the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on Friday after posting bail on animal cruelty charges was killed hours later when struck by a vehicle on Interstate 81.

State police at Hazleton said Dionys Ramirez Moya, 24, of East Mine Street, was pronounced dead at the scene where he was struck in the southbound lanes of I-81 near the exit ramp to I-80 westbound.

Moya was reportedly struck just after 11 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle that struck Moya fled the scene.

State police believe the vehicle is a semi-truck that had a trailer.

Moya was released from the county correctional facility hours earlier posting $10,000 bail through a bail bondsman, according to court records.

Hazleton police charged Moya after investigating a domestic fight with his brother, Jorge Arias Moya, at their East Mine Street residence on Dec. 4. The brothers were fighting over bills for the house, according to the criminal complaint.

During the fight, Moya killed his brother’s parrot with a brick, the complaint says.

Charges of aggravated cruelty to animals, simple assault and harassment were dismissed due to Moya’s death.

Anyone who witnessed the hit and run crash on I-81 is asked to call state police at Hazleton at 570-459-3890.