The Wright Center for Community Health announced Monday that it had been chosen to receive a $200,000 grant from the CDC to participate in a project aimed to increase COVID-19 vaccinations among historically-marginized groups.

In a press release issued Monday, the Wright Center confirmed that it was one of just 15 health centers across the nation to have been chosen to participate in the Community Vaccine Ambassador Project funded by the CDC.

The project is being conducted in partnership with the National Health Care for the Homeless Council and the National Association of Community Health Centers.

The grant money awarded by the CDC will be geared toward helping to administer vaccines to individuals with substance use disorders and those who experience homelessness.

These populations have been identified as being at increased risk for COVID-19 infection because, among other reasons, they “experience barriers to accessing health care and might have low levels of trust in the medical system due to previous experiences of trauma or stigma,” according to the project’s organizers.

The Wright Center’s community health workers and certified recovery specialists will serve as project ambassadors, providing vaccination education and information over the year-long project to people in the organization’s five-county service area in Northeast Pennsylvania.

More than 40,500 vaccine doses have been administered by the Wright Center since vaccines first became available in December of 2020.