Annual display returns to Damenti’s

The team of ice carvers that crafted the display – including the ice bar – are Jeff Kaiser, Edwin Hutchinson, Aaron Lundgren, Bradley Groszkiewics and Daniel Howell - all of whom hold combined decades of experience and their share of awards and accolades.

An icy archway leads into the display, which is kept at a cool 18 degrees fahrenheit to ensure its projected lifespan of roughly 8 to 10 weeks.

Damenti’s ICE4U2C display is, as the name implies, the combined work of world champion ice sculptors who started with 16 tons of ice, and created some breathtaking works at the Hazleton restaurant.

HAZLETON — Tired of the same old same at your local restaurants?

At Damenti’s in Hazleton, you can enjoy your entree, have a drink or two and then head outside and see King Neptune and an ice bar sculpted out of 16 tons of ice.

Don’t worry, you read that correctly. Damenti’s in Hazleton kicked off its ICE4U2C display on Monday night — rounded out with a nautical theme — and it sure is something worth seeing.

Sure, maybe it seems a little outlandish, but spend five minutes with 36-year proprietor, Kevin McDonald, and it’ll seem right at home. Kevin and his wife, Helen, are nearing their fourth decade at the restaurant, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have plenty of other things to keep them busy.

McDonald was born in Wilkes-Barre and left the area to attend college at the University of Denver. It was while he was working at the Denver Mariott, that his boss invited him to help out with his weekly ice sculpting every Sunday.

Fast-forward to present day, and Kevin and his team of world champion ice sculptors have presented 16 tons of carved ice, all built around Neptune, King of the Sea. In the past, they’ve done sculptures on the patio at the restaurant, but the weather proved to be a challenge. This year, however, things are built to last, for roughly 8 to 10 weeks, as McDonald put it. “We procured a freezer unit from a boxcar and that’s been keeping it at 18 degrees. At this point I can’t say ‘stop.’ I’m committed.”

Speaking of that team, it’s made up of world class ice carvers, including Jeff Kaiser, Edwin Hutchinson, Aaron Lundgren, Bradley Groszkiewics and Daniel Howell – all of whom hold combined decades of experience and their share of awards and accolades.

As if that’s not enough, Kevin invites those who imbibe to try out ice luge shots – both handheld and table mounted – as well as fine cuisine, some handmade decor, a few oddities – such as the game that wins you a free drink and endless stories from the man himself. As McDonald’s wife, Helen, describes her husband, he’s a slice of P.T. Barnum, a pinch of Mel Brooks and a touch of Peter Pan, who, “always has a vision.”

Be sure to add your $5 donation and check out the ice. As mentioned earlier, the sculptures should be around for 8 to 10 weeks, and you can check them out all week long, from 5p.m. to 9 p.m., at 5 Bowman’s Mill Road.