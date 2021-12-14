🔊 Listen to this

In addition to adopting a 2022 budget, Luzerne County Council is set to vote tonight to fill a vacant seat on the manager search committee, close out legal fees from litigation involving the district attorney seat and decide on a lease related to settlement of another suit.

It’s also the last meeting for five outgoing council members.

Linda McClosky Houck and Harry Haas are leaving because they served the three consecutive terms permitted under the county’s home rule charter, with both serving since home rule’s implementation a decade ago, in January 2012. Council members Sheila Saidman and Matthew Vough are wrapping up their terms because they did not win reelection last month.

These four seats will be occupied by November general election winners Kevin Lescavage, John Lombardo, Brian Thornton and Gregory S. Wolovich Jr.

Walter Griffith’s seat will be vacant after he is sworn in as the new elected county controller Jan. 3, which means a majority of the 10 remaining council members must select his Republican council replacement in 2022.

Those remaining on council: LeeAnn McDermott, Tim McGinley, Chris Perry, Kendra Radle, Robert Schnee and Stephen J. Urban.

Manager search

Council had agreed to contact citizen applicants previously publicly interviewed for the manager search committee to determine if they are interested in filling a committee seat vacated by Ray Wendolowski.

McGinley said Monday he reached out to all seven prior applicants and was informed five are still willing to serve: Angelo P. Grasso Jr., John Magagna, Walter S. Mitchell Jr., Patrick Musto and Jeffrey Rockman.

The two remaining past applicants — George F. Hayden and Michael Reich — withdrew their names from consideration, McGinley said.

This outside committee must “recommend the candidates it believes are the most qualified” for the county’s top manager position. Council then proceeds with its own interview and the final selection, with seven votes required to hire the manager.

The new search committee appointee will join committee members Chris Hackett, Sherri Homanko, Rick Morelli, Brian D. O’Donnell, Patrick Patte and Alec Ryncavage. They plan to start seeking applicants for the manager position Dec. 27.

DA litigation

Hired by county council, Stevens & Lee has billed the county $33,143 for its handling of litigation council and county District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce jointly filed over the county Election Board’s decision to place the DA race on last month’s general election ballot, according to information furnished to council members.

Council had previously approved $30,000 in budget transfers to pay Stevens & Lee, but another transfer will be needed to close out the bill.

Council is set to vote on a budget transfer and terminating the law firm’s services, apparently because it does not plan to pursue further legal action.

While the underlying litigation is still pending in county court, council and the DA’s Office lost their appeal in Commonwealth Court. The appeal had challenged visiting Chester County Senior Judge Robert J. Shenkin’s denial of their preliminary injunction attempting to stop the county Election Board from holding the DA election on Nov. 2 for a two-year term.

Sanguedolce ran unopposed and won.

Lease

Council had voted in September to pay $585,000 to purchase a three-parcel residential property on Susquehanna Avenue in West Pittston to close out litigation filed in 2018 by Richard and Kimberly Hazzouri. This suit argued the borough did not sufficiently advertise the opportunity to participate in a past buyout program funded by disaster recovery funds channeled through the county following record 2011 Susquehanna River flooding, officials said.

The total settlement is $650,000, and county officials said the remaining balance would be paid by non-county defendants and/or their insurance.

Council is set to vote tonight on a lease linked to the settlement that would allow the plaintiffs to lease the property while they secure a new residence, according to documents posted on the county website. This lease would be for $200 per month for up to two years, the documents said. The Hazzouris would pay for utilities and maintenance/upkeep but would not be responsible for real estate taxes, flood insurance or casualty/liability insurance, the documents said.

As with all pending litigation, the lease is expected to be discussed in closed-door executive session before council votes.

Tonight’s meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre. Directions to attend the meeting remotely are posted under council’s public meetings online link at luzernecounty.org.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.