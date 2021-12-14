🔊 Listen to this

ASHLEY — Borough police is investigating a theft of a package by a man who they say waved at a surveillance camera during the offense early Tuesday morning.

Police said a black male wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, white face mask and blue surgical type gloves waved a Ring Doorbell camera stealing a package from the front porch of a residence in the area of Brown and West Hartford streets at about 4:22 a.m.

Another surveillance camera from a neighboring house recorded two men attempting to open the doors to a vehicle minutes after the package was stolen, police said.

Police remind residents to ensure their vehicles are locked and continually check their porches for anticipated packages.

Anyone with information about the theft and attempted car break-in is asked to call Ashley police at 570-822-6995 or 911.