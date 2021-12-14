🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Tuesday showed Luzerne County with 215 new cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths. The county’s death count is at 1,018.

The county’s total cases are now at 49,135 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 27,095 cases and 568 deaths; Monroe County has 23,447 cases and 396 deaths.

The Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 7,451 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide cumulative total to 1,850,578.

Vaccination highlights

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Free drive-up testing

COVID-19 Testing will available Monday through Friday, Dec. 13-22, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at the South Main Plaza, 400 South Main St., Wilkes-Barre.

The testing sites are open to anyone who feels they need a test. It is important that even people with no symptoms who have tested positive isolate to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Up to 450 people can be tested per day at each site. Mid-nasal passage swab PCR tests will be performed. Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is completely free. No appointment is necessary. Testing is open to individuals from any county who are ages 3 and older. Individuals do not need to be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested.

Patients are encouraged to bring a photo-ID, but ID is not required to be tested. Registration will also be completed on-site.

