WARRIOR RUN — For the second time this month, Hanover Township police arrested Glenn Lloyd Davis on allegations he strangled his ex-girlfriend.

The latest arrest Monday allegedly involves Davis, 22, burglarizing the woman’s house and confronting her while she was taking a shower.

Davis was initially arrested by township police Dec. 6 on charges of strangulation, simple assault and harassment. He was released over the weekend after posting $10,000 bail through a bail bondsman.

After his release from the Luzerne County Correctional Facility, police allege Davis stalked the woman at her house by hiding under a rear porch and entering her house when it was unoccupied Sunday.

When she was alone and taking a shower, Davis allegedly entered the bathroom and strangled the woman before telling her to get dressed. She told police Davis headbutted her and demanded the pass code to her cellular phone, court records say.

Davis then forced the woman into his vehicle he moved away from her house. He then took the woman’s car keys and drove her to Concrete City near the Hanover Section of Nanticoke, according to court records.

As they were walking, they passed a memorial site for a person who died in the area. She claimed Davis pointed to the memorial and told her “that is going to be her soon,” court records say.

While walking, court records say, Davis searched the woman’s phone and encountered a text message and a picture resulting in him assaulting her.

When they returned to the woman’s car, police in court records say Davis drove to a fast food restaurant on East Northampton Street, Wilkes-Barre, to get food before returning to the woman’s house.

Davis and the woman fell asleep with her phone under Davis’ pillow.

When they awoke at 8 a.m. Monday, they left together in separate vehicles. When the woman noticed Davis continued to drive to his job, she reported the incident to police.

Davis was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Halesey in Hanover Township on charges of burglary, criminal trespass, strangulation, stalking, unlawful restraint, simple assault and harassment. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $150,000.

Davis was also charged with violating a protection-from abuse order the woman obtained following the Dec. 6 incident.