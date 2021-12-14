🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — Police are investigating circumstances of a death after a body was found in the area of Railroad and Price streets Tuesday morning.

A state police trooper with the Forensic Services Unit processed the scene. The body was removed by the Luzerne County Coroner’s Office.

Detectives with the county district attorney’s office were also at the scene.

This is a developing story, check back later as more details become available.