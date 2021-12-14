🔊 Listen to this

Jack and Legend, along with Albert Siley (left), Kelly Giberson and Robert Hess, all involved in the rescue efforts for Jack along the side of I-81 on Tuesday morning.

DORRANCE TWP. — Wild goose chases are a thing in the past — for the past three weeks in Mountain Top, several concerned residents have been involved in a wild goat chase.

The chase came to a happy conclusion on Tuesday morning, as Hilari Kilheeney was reunited with her pet goat Jack (short for “Jack Daniels”) after he escaped from her and her husband’s orchard and spent several weeks on the run.

“We just picked him up this morning,” Kilheeney said Tuesday. “He was on the side of Interstate 81 near the Dorrance exit.”

It was about three weeks ago according to Kilheeney when Jack, who had just been brought home by the Kilheeneys in November, jumped their orchard fence and took off.

Jack had been originally slated for auction when a friend of Hilari’s decided that the goat would be a great wedding present for the couple. They didn’t expect to have him until March, but he came home to Mountain Top just five days before escaping.

“He had just been uprooted from his family and everything he knows,” Kilheeney said. “He wasn’t used to his new home yet.”

Jack’s journey through Mountain Top was heavily documented on social media, making stops at the Dorrance quarry and even a residential garage.

What made things difficult for Kilheeney was that the goat was still a little skittish and wouldn’t wait to be rescued, which prolonged the search efforts.

Eventually, the efforts were kicked up a notch as another goat, Legend, was brought into the mix to lure Jack to safety. Legend belongs to Killy Giberson, who offered to assist in Jack’s rescue.

On Tuesday morning, Kilheeney received a call from her friend, who had been notified that Jack was spotted along the side of I-81.

With the help of Legend and a small team of rescuers, Kilheeney was reunited with her beloved Jack, who is now home safe and sound.

News of Jack’s exploits have been posted all over Facebook, and Kilheeney said that, due to popular demand, Jack will soon be set up with his very own Facebook page.

This way, everyone will be able to keep up with Jack’s activities — hopefully all contained within the confines of Kilheeney’s fence.

“We’re so thrilled to have him back,” Kilheeney said. “It was a group effort and these people were amazing today with helping me.”