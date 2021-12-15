🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County Judge Richard M. Hughes III has scheduled a hearing on an emergency petition seeking Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center to administer a controversial drug to a woman suffering from coronavirus.

Karen Ostopick, 68, of Plains Township, was sedated into a medically induced coma and placed on a ventilator Nov. 24 as her condition worsened since being admitted Nov. 10, according to a civil complaint filed in county court.

Ostopick’s daughter, Katelyn Ostopick, of Florida, as her mother’s Health Care Proxy, filed the petition Sunday that would compel the medical center to administer the drug ivermectin in hopes her mother would improve.

Physicians at Geisinger have refused to provide ivermectin to Ostopick despite her primary physician, Dr. Jim Meehan, issuing a prescription for the drug on Dec. 3.

The complaint says Ostopick has a 20% chance at survival after Geisinger exhausted their COVID-19 treatments.

Ivermectin is approved for human use to treat infections caused by some parasitic worms, head lice and skin conditions. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not authorized or approved ivermectin for use in preventing or treating COVID-19 in humans or animals.

The petition was filed through attorneys Jonathan Comitz in Wilkes-Barre and Ralph C. Lorigo of West Seneca, N.Y.

Dr. Pierre Kory, a former critical care chief at hospitals in Wisconsin, filed an affidavit with the petition supporting the use of ivermectin. Kory testified during a U.S. Senate committee hearing in December 2020 supporting ivermectin’s use for coronavirus treatment.

Other records filed with the petition include court orders in Illinois and New York that compelled hospitals to administer the drug to two COVID-19 patients in similar conditions as Ostopick. In each case, the patient survived.

Earlier this week, a 52-year-old man given ivermectin following a court battle with UPMC Memorial Hospital in York County died. A judge in York County on Dec. 3 did not force the hospital to treat the man but allowed an independent physician to administer ivermectin.

The man received two doses of ivermectin but the man’s condition grew worse before the drug was halted.

Hughes scheduled the hearing for 9 a.m. Wednesday.

In a statement Monday, a spokesperson for Geisinger stated the medical facility does not comment on pending litigation.