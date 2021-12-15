One cat was still missing, however; cause of fire not yet known

COURTDALE — A family, five dogs and several cats escaped unharmed from a house fire in the 200 block of Courtdale Avenue Tuesday evening. One cat was still missing following the blaze, officials said.

Chiefs Floyd Young of Kingston and Tony Yuscavage of Courtdale both said the cause is pending investigation by the State Police Fire Marshal.

The two-alarm fire drew firefighters and EMTs from several municipalities, including Courtdale, Kingston, Larksville, Plains Township, Back Mountain and others.