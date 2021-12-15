🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — The driver of a vehicle involved in a rollover accident was able to walk away with his dog and no injuries on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of Fellows Ave. and the Sans Souci Highway.

According to township police, the driver of a blue Mazda ran a red light and t-boned a white Toyota SUV. The Toyota was flipped onto its side, leaving the driver and his pet trapped briefly. After safely escaping the wreck, the driver was taken home by an officer with no injuries.

The driver of the Mazda was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries, and will most likely receive a summary offense, Police said.

“It only struck the running board here,” an officer said, pointing to the Toyota, “just because the vehicle is higher up — it sits higher up — it just flipped over.”