The Wyoming Area School Board approved several big-ticket contracts at Tuesday’s monthly meeting, and Board President Michael Supey ended the meeting by saying an “incident” at the secondary center had been handled and the district was reviewing its procedures related to it.

Supey didn’t provide details, but after the meeting Solicitor Jarrett Ferentino said it was not a threat and did not involve police or the legal system. He said a student had some behavioral issues that prompted the district to make an “all call” to inform parents, and that some rumors had begun circulating. Ferentino said Supey’s comments were intended to make clear the problem was being taken care of, and that the district was taking advantage of the situation to review procedures when such behavioral matters arise.

During the voting session, the district awarded contracts for tennis court renovations. Grace Industries was the successful bidder for sitework construction at a cost of $431,675 and Richard Mellow Corp. was the successful bidder for electrical construction at $27,400.

The board voted to amend the agenda to add an item not on it when it was posted Monday, awarding a contract for district-wide air purification systems to Troy Mechanical, Inc. at a cost of $346,892. Ferentino said timing for the project required that the contract be added to the agenda.

The district expects to pay for that project with federal COVID-19 relief funds. Business Manager Tom Melone said it appears the state will approve that use for the money. Completion of the work depends on availability of supplies and equipment, but the goal is to have it done for the start of the 2022-23 school year.

Board Vice-President Phillip Campenni announced that the pool renovation project is nearly done, with the pumps turned on Tuesday and the heater “fired up.” He predicted it would be “ready to swim” in a few weeks. The project has cost about $307,000 so far, Melone said, including a $7,700 change order for Richard Mellow Corp. approved during the meeting for work on the Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning equipment replacement.

The board also:

• Accepted the resignations of John Bonin as head volleyball coach and Melanie Leo as assistant varsity field hockey coach.

• Made Campenni the board’s representative on the West Side Career and Technology Center Joint Operating Committee for a three-year term. The JOC is made up of representatives from each of the five school boards of member districts.

• Approved two grievance settlements with the teachers union. Ferentino said the grievances involved teacher seniority and how certain assignments were being made, and that the total cost of both settlements would not exceed $1,750.

• Approved a Memorandum of Understanding with the teacher union related to reassigning teachers to cover classes when substitutes aren’t available. Like other area districts, Wyoming Area is being affected by a widespread substitute teacher shortage. Ferentino said that sometimes a teacher takes up another teacher’s class, losing a preparation period, and that under the MOU a teacher would get $35 for each time that happens.

