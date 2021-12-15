John and Maria Romanoski become the 37th recipients
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
KINGSTON — For one local group, the holidays have been about a little more than presents and Santa Claus. For nearly four decades now, the Kingston Holiday Water Heater has made its rounds, year after year, to a deserving individual.
It was a scene, to say the least, as the crew descended on 378 Warren Ave. Tuesday evening to surprise John Romanoski and his wife, Maria, as the 37th recipients of the water heater.
Romanoski, standing at the bottom of his front porch steps, said, “I was sleeping in the house. I thought it was one of the kids of the neighbors,” in regards to the knocking and Christmas carols being sung. “I open the door and see my father-in-law standing there.”
Romanoski’s father-in-law is 1988 recipient Gordon Dussinger, who nominated John in a show of support for his son-in-law, although it didn’t come without its fair share of friendly jabs and jokes.
The rules of the water heater clearly state that the recipient must keep the lights on throughout the holidays and up until New Year’s Day, at which point someone will come pick it up … “probably” as the revelers joked. If the lights go out, the water heater will be retained by the recipient.
Doug Rush, a member of the group, is proud to be a part of the tradition, saying, “We do it once a year. We do it all in one evening. It was started by the elders of the group, but we thank the younger generation for continuing it on.”
Rush said there were six nominees this year and voting ended in a tie between two nominees. Members then voted between the two, and it was Romanoski who stood tall.
Romanoski, 60, who works as a safety director for a local union, was surprised to say the least.
As someone joked, “Wow, it looks just like a water heater!”
But it isn’t just any water heater. Decked out in all the holiday essentials — light and ornaments — the tradition began in 1984. “Duke,” an original member of the group, said it started when plumber John McGlynn installed a new water heater for a resident of Loveland Avenue.
The resident, the late Tom Lahart, didn’t pay the requested five bucks to take the old one away. McGlynn left and Lahart took the water heated and dumped it in Duke’s yard. Lahart blamed McGlynn, and Duke didn’t know the truth for nearly 20 years. Ultimately, Duke and Lahart decided the water heater would look real nice in McGlynn’s front yard for Christmas, and the rest is history.
Richie Pries, another of the Elite Members of the Kingston Water Heater, and Marine Corps veteran said, “I can tell you that this tradtition is one awesome yearly event held by great guys in the Kingston community.”
This year, the pinnacle among those guys is Romanoski.
Past recipients
1984: John McGlynn
1985: Kevin Boylan
1986: Jim Clarke
1987: Charles Burns
1988: Gordon Dussinger
1989: Barry Blannet
1990: Paul Roberts
1991: Barney O’Donnell
1992: Terry McGinley
1993: Frank “Bunky” Sorochak
1994: Frank Hill
1995: Ned Delaney
1996: Dan Beky
1997: Nick Volpetti
1998: Tom O’Connor
1999: No recipient
2000: Al ‘Shorty’ Cuba
2001: Doug Rush
2002: Tom Leary
2003: Charlie Dugan
2004: Jack Coslett
2005: Stan Motyka
2006: Sterling Rush
2007: Bill Mericle
2008: John Sromovsky
2009: Tom Paratore
2010: Mike Connolly
2011: Jeff Coslett
2012: Gary Michak
2013: Rich Stefanides
2014: Betty Lahart
2015: Bob Guyette
2016: Maurice Grimes
2017: Richard Pries
2018: Anthony Dicton
2019: Corey Pries
2020: Dr. Fred Lombardo