John and Maria Romanoski become the 37th recipients

🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — For one local group, the holidays have been about a little more than presents and Santa Claus. For nearly four decades now, the Kingston Holiday Water Heater has made its rounds, year after year, to a deserving individual.

It was a scene, to say the least, as the crew descended on 378 Warren Ave. Tuesday evening to surprise John Romanoski and his wife, Maria, as the 37th recipients of the water heater.

Romanoski, standing at the bottom of his front porch steps, said, “I was sleeping in the house. I thought it was one of the kids of the neighbors,” in regards to the knocking and Christmas carols being sung. “I open the door and see my father-in-law standing there.”

Romanoski’s father-in-law is 1988 recipient Gordon Dussinger, who nominated John in a show of support for his son-in-law, although it didn’t come without its fair share of friendly jabs and jokes.

The rules of the water heater clearly state that the recipient must keep the lights on throughout the holidays and up until New Year’s Day, at which point someone will come pick it up … “probably” as the revelers joked. If the lights go out, the water heater will be retained by the recipient.

Doug Rush, a member of the group, is proud to be a part of the tradition, saying, “We do it once a year. We do it all in one evening. It was started by the elders of the group, but we thank the younger generation for continuing it on.”

Rush said there were six nominees this year and voting ended in a tie between two nominees. Members then voted between the two, and it was Romanoski who stood tall.

Romanoski, 60, who works as a safety director for a local union, was surprised to say the least.

As someone joked, “Wow, it looks just like a water heater!”

But it isn’t just any water heater. Decked out in all the holiday essentials — light and ornaments — the tradition began in 1984. “Duke,” an original member of the group, said it started when plumber John McGlynn installed a new water heater for a resident of Loveland Avenue.

The resident, the late Tom Lahart, didn’t pay the requested five bucks to take the old one away. McGlynn left and Lahart took the water heated and dumped it in Duke’s yard. Lahart blamed McGlynn, and Duke didn’t know the truth for nearly 20 years. Ultimately, Duke and Lahart decided the water heater would look real nice in McGlynn’s front yard for Christmas, and the rest is history.

Richie Pries, another of the Elite Members of the Kingston Water Heater, and Marine Corps veteran said, “I can tell you that this tradtition is one awesome yearly event held by great guys in the Kingston community.”

This year, the pinnacle among those guys is Romanoski.

Past recipients

1984: John McGlynn

1985: Kevin Boylan

1986: Jim Clarke

1987: Charles Burns

1988: Gordon Dussinger

1989: Barry Blannet

1990: Paul Roberts

1991: Barney O’Donnell

1992: Terry McGinley

1993: Frank “Bunky” Sorochak

1994: Frank Hill

1995: Ned Delaney

1996: Dan Beky

1997: Nick Volpetti

1998: Tom O’Connor

1999: No recipient

2000: Al ‘Shorty’ Cuba

2001: Doug Rush

2002: Tom Leary

2003: Charlie Dugan

2004: Jack Coslett

2005: Stan Motyka

2006: Sterling Rush

2007: Bill Mericle

2008: John Sromovsky

2009: Tom Paratore

2010: Mike Connolly

2011: Jeff Coslett

2012: Gary Michak

2013: Rich Stefanides

2014: Betty Lahart

2015: Bob Guyette

2016: Maurice Grimes

2017: Richard Pries

2018: Anthony Dicton

2019: Corey Pries

2020: Dr. Fred Lombardo