🔊 Listen to this

AVOCA — U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright Wednesday announced that the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport (AVP) will receive an additional $2.5 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation through the Airport Improvement Program (AIP).

Cartwright, D-Moosic, said the allocation comes from a $25 billion investment over the next five years authorized by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“AVP is a central part of our local economy and transportation infrastructure, connecting Northeastern Pennsylvania with the rest of the country,” Cartwright said. “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s been a leader in innovation, adapting to evolving demands of safe air travel. I’m proud that the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is making a difference right here in our community and will continue to fight for federal funds coming back to NEPA.”

Carl R. Beardsley, Jr., the airport’s Executive Director, said, “AVP continues to be a vital regional asset, and these funds will assist airport management with necessary terminal, runway and access improvements. We will be working closely with the FAA to understand the impact this bill will have on AVP.”

The Airport Improvement Program (AIP) provides grants to public agencies for the planning and development of public-use airports that are included in the National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems (NPIAS). The NPIAS, which is prepared and published every 2 years, identifies public-use airports that are important to public transportation and contribute to the needs of civil aviation, national defense, and the Postal service.

Eligible projects include those improvements related to enhancing airport safety, capacity, security, and environmental concerns.

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport is the only mid-sized airport in the region and it has served as a gateway to Northeastern Pennsylvania for more than 70 years.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.