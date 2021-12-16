🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Tobyhanna man was arraigned Wednesday afternoon in connection with an alleged sexual assault at a Wilkes University residence hall earlier this month.

Khylen Shoffner, 27, faces a felony rape charge as well as involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, two counts of aggravated indecent assault, sexual assault, two counts of indecent assault, indecent exposure and harassment charges.

He was arraigned before District Judge Richard Cronauer before being released on $50,000 unsecured bail pending further proceedings.

The Times Leader does not identify victims in sexual assault cases.

According to the criminal complaint:

A student reported the assault to Wilkes University Police on the evening of Dec. 2. The victim presented the officer on duty with her own written statement prior to conducting his own interview.

Earlier that same day, at approximately 1 a.m., the victim returned to her dorm room where another student had a male visitor, whom she described as “Khy,” a non-student whom the other student had met on a dating app.

The other student and her date left, while the victim did some homework and went to sleep around 1:30 a.m.

Two hours later, the student said she awoke to Shoffner removing her pants and groping her while she slept. Shoffner also was attempting to get her to touch his genitals, she said. The woman repeatedly pleaded, “please no” and “no,” and Shoffner stepped away. After 10 minutes of hiding with the blanket over her head, “Khy” left the room. A short time after, the victim left to go to a friend’s room. She said the other student in the room was asleep at the time of the incident.

According to the woman’s statement, at no time did she give consent to Shoffner and she was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol. She said she did not believe Shoffner had done anything further to what she described.

Throughout the day, the woman said she kept asking herself why this had happened and took numerous showers. After reporting the incident to campus police, the woman agreed to be transported to a local medical facility. Police went to the dorm room with a residence life official and were able to obtain the man’s identity from the roommate.

A preliminary hearing in the case is set for 10 a.m. Dec. 18.