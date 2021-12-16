🔊 Listen to this

The Wilkes-Barre Zoning Hearing Board approved the application by 345 N. Pennsylvania Ave. Properties LLC to convert a former MRI center at that address into a performing arts venue.

WILKES-BARRE — A long vacant medical facility will be transformed into a performing arts venue under the plans approved Tuesday by the city’s Zoning Hearing Board.

Entrepreneur Brad Wells detailed what he wants to do with the former magnetic resonance imaging center operated by Wilkes-Barre General Hospital at 345 N. Pennsylvania Ave.

The medium-sized venue with a capacity for 250 people would present musical acts, theater and comedy shows, films and possibly DJs in a ballroom and lounge once the facility is renovated.

“I see a need for it currently in the area,” said Wells of Wilkes-Barre.

Wells declined to give a date when construction would start and said just getting zoning approval for the project took a lot of effort. His attorney John Lisman presented an architect, traffic engineer and the former Wilkes-Barre Planning Director who drafted the city’s zoning ordinance as experts during the 70-minute hearing.

The first year of operation would be limited, focusing on quality performances rather than quantity, Wells said.

“I’m trying to prove to the city this isn’t going to be a nuisance venue that’s kind of been the trend with some other venues in the area,” Wells said.

Wells and Lisman assured the Board their intent was not to open up a nightclub.

Lisman noted back in October the city Planning Commission approved the project with six voluntary conditions presented by the applicant, 345 N. Pennsylvania Ave. Properties LLC. The Board granted approval with those conditions:

• Hours of operation Thursday from 8 p.m. to midnight and Friday and Saturday from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

• Paving the parking lot to accommodate 116 parking spaces

• Maximum capacity of 25o people

• Age limit of 18 and older

• Internal security including a metal detector and some method of checking age of patrons at the entrance

• External security and traffic control, especially when patrons are leaving the venue

Board member Rodney Kaiser added an additional condition that the venue not present adult entertainment.

The Board also approved the application by Vito Malacari to convert the property at 103-107 Park Ave. into a five apartments. The building currently has two storefronts and three apartments.

Convenience store denial

In the other item on the agenda, the Board denied the application of Fuad Alamel to open a convenience store at 92 S. Main St. Alamel asked for a variance because the property is in a district zoned C-3 that does not permit convenience stores. Opponents to the store said they want to keep the district residential, but would consider the opening of a grocery store.

When asked why he signed a lease for the space before getting zoning approval, Alamel said Allentown and Philadelphia, where he has stores, operate differently from Wilkes-Barre. In those other cities you can sign a lease and get zoning approval, he said.

Kaiser suggested if Alamel can’t get out of the lease he might want to rethink how to use the property. “If you want to consult with some of your neighbors maybe they can offer some thought on that,” Kaiser said.

Reach Jerry Lynott at 570-991-6120 or on Twitter @TLJerryLynott.