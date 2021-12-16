🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — At its year-end meeting Wednesday, the Luzerne County Convention Center Authority bade goodbye to outgoing board members and said hello to the new owner of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

The Authority’s board members approved a resolution assigning the rights of the existing lease agreement with the hockey team and anchor tenant to the Fenway Sports Group.

The NHL recently approved the sale of the Pittsburgh Penguins to the Fenway Sports Group and the change in ownership affects the lease the local team has with the Authority. As a result the Authority had to approve the transfer of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins’ rights under the lease.

The board also approved resolutions thanking Michelle Reilly and outgoing Chairman Gary Zingaretti for their five years of service. Neither of them sought reappointments to the 11-member Authority. Luzerne County Council will approve their replacements, who are expected to be added by the Authority’s next meeting on Jan. 19.

Jeff Barrett, CEO of the Wilkes-Barre/ Scranton Penguins, presented Zingaretti with a team jersey imprinted with his name on the back of it.

“This is a great board. I’ve enjoyed every minute of my time here,” Zingaretti said.

Reilly thanked the board for the resolution. “What an amazing five years it’s been. I’m grateful to have been part of it,” she said.

Will Beekman, general manager of the arena for the management company SMG Global introduced Jeff Nealon of Wilkes-Barre as the new Director of Operations for the Authority-owned facility.

In other business, the board approved:

• Postupak Painting of Wilkes-Barre to remove the epoxy coating on the surface of the two pedestrian bridges at a cost not to exceed $10,000.

• Snyder & Clemente of Kingston to perform an audit on the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant at a cost not to exceed $10,000.

• Kemmerer Masonry Inc. of Ashley to repair the steps to the employee parking lot to the rear of the arena at a cost of $6,300.

• Johnson Controls to replace two HVAC units at a cost not to exceed $35,000. The equipment will be purchased through the state’s cooperative purchasing program COSTARS.

• Upgrades to the menu boards as part of the new Point of Sale system, entailing 20 media players, licensing, installation and set up at a cost not to exceed $20,000. SGM Global is still in contact with various vendors to make sure the equipment will work with the new system.

Reach Jerry Lynott at 570-991-6120 or on Twitter @TLJerryLynott.