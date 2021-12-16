Police: Unattended resident fell, suffered injuries

🔊 Listen to this

BUTLER TWP. — A man briefly reported missing by township police last month has now been charged for neglecting the patients under his care at a group home where the man worked.

Laron Cecil Monroe, 57, of Drums is facing multiple counts of recklessly endangering another person after he left the group home on the night of Nov. 22, resulting in one of his residents injuring themselves.

According to a release from the Butler Township Police Department:

On Nov. 23, a dayshift worker at the group home, located on West Butler Drive in Butler Township, arrived for his shift to find one of the residents of the home injured and bleeding.

Also missing from the home was Monroe, who worked the night shift. Numerous personal items belonging to Monroe were left at the scene.

At the time, Butler Township police filed a missing persons report on Monroe and began investigating his disappearance.

The following day, Monroe was located in Wilkes-Barre.

He told police that he had left two disabled residents alone in the home at around 2 a.m., when he drove to a nearby store.

Monroe allegedly told police that, while on the way there, he “had enough” with his place of employment and decided to drive to Wilkes-Barre. According to the press release, he admitted to police that he had gotten drunk and used cocaine while in Wilkes-Barre.

While Monroe was gone, his two residents were left unattended. According to the release, the residents suffered “moderate to severe intellectual disabilities” and required constant care.

One of the residents fell while unattended and was injured as a result; the victim was unable to receive medical treatment until a dayshift employee arrived the following day. The victim was hospitalized as a result of their injuries.

Monroe was charged with the neglect of a care-dependent person, two counts of reckless endangerment and two counts of endangering the welfare of a care-dependent person for whom he is responsible.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 22.