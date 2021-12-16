WW II veteran Louis Dal Santo turns 99 today

For their honeymoon, the Dal Santos spent a few days at the Waldorf-Astoria in New York City.

Ask Lou Dal Santo what he grows in his organic garden, and the 99-year-old Back Mountain man promptly says ‘tomatoes.’ Of course there are other crops as well.

Lou and Jean Dal Santo are pleased that their family has grown to include ‘eight wonderful children’ as well as 15 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Louis Dal Santo, who turns 99 today, is shown on the day he married ‘the prettiest girl in the neighborhood.’ He and his wife, Jean, have been married for 74 years.

In June 1944 Louis Dal Santo was in the U.S. Army, crossing the Tiber River a few miles from Rome on a scouting mission for Co. B of the 45th Division, 180th Infantry Regiment.

Suddenly, “there was a big WHAM,” said the Back Mountain man, who turns 99 today, Dec. 16. “I felt awful pain and I was lying in a ditch.”

“I asked a fellow to go get a medic,” he recalled earlier this week.

When the bystander, perhaps too stunned or shell-shocked to talk, didn’t respond, Dal Santo said, “I started to crawl.”

At one point, Dal Santo said, he remembers hearing someone say “Here’s another dead one,” meaning him. But eventually he found himself on a stretcher, carried by two men.

“They were running with it,” Dal Santo said, adding that the two men — or “two kids,” as he called them — noticed that one German in an armored vehicle seemed particularly determined to finish Dal Santo off, even firing at the ambulance that was supposed to take him away.

“He had one of the heaviest, fastest firing guns in the army. He didn’t want me to be alive,” Dal Santo recalled. As he told the stretcher bearers, “I think that bastard’s trying to kill me.”

If that was the enemy gunner’s intention, he didn’t succeed that day. Rather, Dal Santo won that round.

And you could say he’s been winning ever since — and not just with the Purple Heart and Bronze Star he was awarded

Back home, he won the heart of “the prettiest girl in the neighborhood,” repaired cars in his own business, Lou’s Garage, became the father of eight children — Diane, Lou, Chris, Michael, J ohn, Mary, Tony and Cathy — and watched the family grow to include 15 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

All that, plus he enjoys starting seedlings each year, in and around his greenhouse, then growing tomatoes, peppers, garlic and other vegetables in his organic garden.

“Three months ago he was on his hands and knees working in the garden, and walking without aid,” his daughter Cathy Duffy said.

An unfortunate hip fracture may force him to take a less active role with the next planting, she said. But she expects her father to share his expertise. “He’ll still tell everyone else what to do.”

“It’s a simple kind of life,” Jean Dal Santo said with a smile for the man she married 74 years ago. “That’s how we made it so long. Simplicity.”

Louis Dal Santo’s “simple life” started in Trissino, Italy, at the base of the Dolomites, where he was born to Anthony and Maria Dal Santo. But the rise of Benito Mussolini and the Fascist Party complicated matters for the young family.

“My father had to get out of there because he didn’t want to join the Party,” Dal Santo said, explaining his father left for America first. Then his mother and the children followed when he was 6 years old.

“I believe the name of the ship was the Vulcania,” he said, naming an Italian-made ocean liner. “We were excited.”

“I completed first grade (in Italy),” Dal Santo said, explaining he was placed in first grade again in New Jersey so he’d have more time to learn English.

His father worked for American Chain & Cable, and when that company wanted to set up a new wire rope factory in Wilkes-Barre, they offered Dal Santo’s father and several other employees the opportunity to move here and get it started.

Dal Santo went to GAR High School and, when the United States entered World War II, he said, “I didn’t have to enlist; I was drafted.”

At first he hoped he and his friend Reynold Schuler could serve together; but Schuler was sent to the Pacific and Dal Santo was sent to North Africa.

Dal Santo also hoped his skills as a mechanic would lead to an assignment in the motor pool.

Instead, someone handed him a gun.

“I said, ‘How do you use it?’ ” DalSanto said, recalling the answer was “You’ll find out.”

Dal Santo did find out how to use the gun, taking part in the Allied landings at Salerno and Anzio, Italy and, family members explain, fighting in the battle for Monte Cassino and Rome. They’re especially proud of the way he succeeded in taking back an American machine gun that had been captured by the Germans.

After surviving the dangers of combat, Dal Santo returned to Wilkes-Barre and the simple pleasures of roller skating, listening to Big Band music and going to movies as he courted Jean, who is a few years younger.

“It was something I thought I could never have,” he said during an interview, becoming teary eyed at the memory.

“I wasn’t sure I wanted to go out with him at first,” his wife said. “But then found out we had the same values — loyalty and honesty and things like that. I think that we make a good team.”

Then, lightening the emotional mood, Jean Dal Santo mentioned a highlight of her husband’s recuperation from combat wounds in an Italian hospital.

“Frances Langford was a wonderful, sexy singer,” Jean Dal Santo said, “and she went and sat on his bed and sang ‘Embraceable You.’ She would always pick out one person to sing to, and everyone else would gather around.”

