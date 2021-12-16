🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — One of two men charged in the killing of Judith C. Comisky in September waived his right to a preliminary hearing before District Judge Rick Cronauer Thursday morning.

James Raymond Alberto, 33, of Howard Street, Wilkes-Barre, allegedly persuaded Charles Bierly, 23, to kill Comisky, 52, believing the woman was providing information to police that would be used against him.

Alberto previously lived inside Comisky’s house at 123 Willow St.

Comisky’s body was found in the kitchen of her home Sept. 16. An autopsy revealed she died from multiple sharp force injuries.

Alberto waived charges of criminal homicide, solicitation to commit criminal homicide, burglary, criminal conspiracy to commit burglary, illegal possession of a firearm and two counts of criminal conspiracy to commit homicide to Luzerne County Court. He was remanded to the county correctional facility without bail.

A preliminary hearing for Bierly, of South Sheridan Street, Wilkes-Barre, was continued to Feb. 3 as he undergoes a mental health evaluation. Bierly is facing similar charges.

Wilkes-Barre police detectives in court records say Alberto persuaded Bierly to kill Comisky as he believed Comisky was an informant.

After Comisky’s body was found, Bierly was arrested after he allegedly purchased fentanyl outside a motel in Wilkes-Barre Township on Sept. 17.

Bierly told detectives Alberto threatened to rape and kill his girlfriend and then kill him unless Comisky was killed, court records say.

Assistant District Attorney Drew McLaughlin is prosecuting.

Attorney Allyson L. Kacmarski is representing Alberto and Attorney John Pike is representing Bierly.