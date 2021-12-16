🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Thursday showed Luzerne County with 230 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths. The county’s death count is at 1,028.

The county’s total cases are now at 49,602 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 27,395 cases and 575 deaths; Monroe County has 23,658 cases and 397 deaths.

The Department of Health on Thursday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 7,358 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide cumulative total to 1,865,237.

Vaccination highlights

The department this week posted its monthly update on COVID-19 post-vaccination cases, commonly known as “breakthrough.”

• Between Jan. 1, 2021, and Dec. 6, 2021, data shows the overwhelming majority of cases, hospitalizations and deaths were among unvaccinated, or not fully vaccinated, people.

The data shows:

• Vaccinated people are more than 4 times likely to avoid getting COVID-19.

• Vaccinated people have a 2 to 4 times better chance of staying out of the hospital due to COVID-19.

• Vaccinated people are 4 times less likely to die from COVID-19, based on the latest data through Sept. 30.

Statewide data

Here is a statewide summary of COVID-19 trends over the past 7 days Monday, Dec. 6–Sunday, Dec. 12:

• The daily average number of cases was 8,199.

• The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, Dec. 13, was 5.4% higher than on Dec. 6. The percent of available adult and pediatric ICU beds in the state fell to 14% and 10.3%, respectively.

• There have been 658 deaths attributed to COVID-19 identified in the Pennsylvania death registry in the past 7 days, with 58% occurring in people 70 years and older.

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Free drive-up testing

COVID-19 Testing will available Monday through Friday, Dec. 13-22, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at the South Main Plaza, 400 South Main St., Wilkes-Barre.

The testing sites are open to anyone who feels they need a test. It is important that even people with no symptoms who have tested positive isolate to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.