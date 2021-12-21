🔊 Listen to this

PRINGLE — Larry Schuler of the Dallas School Board was elected president of the Joint Operating Committee that runs the West Side Career and Technology Center during the JOC re-organization meeting.

The committee is made of school board representatives from each of the five CTC member districts, and the officers are elected by the committee every December, with the offices rotating among the five districts. For 2022, the president must be from Dallas, replacing Andrew Salko from the Lake-Lehman School Board.

Thomas Pieczynski from the Wyoming Valley West School Board was elected first vice-president and Peter Lanza from Northwest Area was elected second vice-president.

The JOC followed the re-organization meeting with a brief regular meeting, giving Charles Yarmey professional employee and tenure status, adding Amanda Paci to the Guest Teacher Substitute list and adding Sharon Castle to the substitute list.

And the committee re-appointed Charles Coslett as solicitor of 2022 at a cost of $40,000.

